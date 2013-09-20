Lining up for the new iPhone
A man poses with a box containing the new iPhone 5C for the media, outside an Apple store in Hong Kong September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Apple store staff pose with the new Apple iPhone 5S before its goes on sale at an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People sit next to a figurine of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs and an apple as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man wearing a mask of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man and a woman wearing cardboard hats depicting Apple's new iPhone 5C pose for photos as they wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man wearing an iMac on his head waits for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5S, near the Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People pose for photos alongside a pillow bearing the image of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs as they wait outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple's new iPhone 5S and 5C at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai more
An employee tests the fingerprint scanner on the new Apple iPhone 5S at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey
An employee shows off a new Apple iPhone 5C at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey
A worker wipes a poster advertisement for Apple's iPhone 5C on a wall of Japan's biggest mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc shop before its launch ceremony for the start of the selling of Apple's iPhone 5S and 5C at its shop in Tokyo, September 20,...more
A man poses with a box of the new Apple iPhone 5S for the media after he waited for it since September 10 outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee prepares a new Apple iPhone 5C for display at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Frey
Tetsuya Tamura, who was the first in line, poses with his new Apple iPhone 5S after waiting since September 10, outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An employee shows the the backside of a new Apple iPhone 5C (R) and iPhone 5 S (L) at a Verizon store in Orem, Utah, September 19, 2013.REUTERS/George Frey
A man holds up his new Apple iPhone 5S box after he waited for it since September 10, outside an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Apple's new iPhone 5S is displayed at an Apple shop in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
