Lion attack
A stray male lion falls after it was shot by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A stray male lion runs during a chase by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents run to safety after a stray male lion attacked and injured a local resident in the Isinya area of Kajiado county on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Inside the bombed Brussels airport
A look inside the Zaventem airport after the bombings in the Belgian capital.
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Life in Assad's Damascus
The United States and Russia are at odds over the future of the Syrian president.
The endorsement game
Who's endorsing who in the primary race.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.