Pictures | Wed Mar 30, 2016 | 9:20am EDT

Lion attack

A stray male lion falls after it was shot by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A stray male lion runs during a chase by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents run to safety after a stray male lion attacked and injured a local resident in the Isinya area of Kajiado county on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger shoots to kill a stray male lion in the Isinya area of Kajiado county after it attacked and injured a local resident on outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

