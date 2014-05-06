Lion cubs get dunked
Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their...more
Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four unnamed, ten-week-old lion cubs were tested for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their moat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
