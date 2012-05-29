Edition:
Littering the airport

<p>Cleaning staff workers toss pieces of papers during a protest at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. Cleaning staff working for a company who have a contract with the airport demonstrated against pay and benefits cuts made by their employer. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>A passenger pushes a trolley up a travelator during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>Passengers queue in front of check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>Passengers walk during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>Passengers walk near check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>Passengers sit within Barcelona's airport during a protest by cleaning staff May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>A passenger stands at the check-in desks during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

<p>A passenger pushes a trolley during a protest by the cleaning staff at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. . REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

