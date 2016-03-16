Edition:
Little horse, big medicine

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea (R) holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as Dr. Lisa Satin, System Chair of Pediatrics for the Mount Sinai Health System, holds his leg before Honor visited with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea walks Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, through the hallway during a visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, visits with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea (R) holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by Dr. Lisa Satin, System Chair of Pediatrics for the Mount Sinai Health System, during a visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea walks with Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, while he walks with Patrolman Savvas Roumeliotis from the Middletown New jersey Police Department as they arrive to visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

