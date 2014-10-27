Little Liberia, New York

Zuru Pewu sits with her four-year-old son Micah on the veranda of a home in Staten Island, October 23, 2014. Pewu, 29, who emigrated from Liberia in 2005, and her son Micah recently underwent an experience where they were insulted and linked to the...more

Zuru Pewu sits with her four-year-old son Micah on the veranda of a home in Staten Island, October 23, 2014. Pewu, 29, who emigrated from Liberia in 2005, and her son Micah recently underwent an experience where they were insulted and linked to the spread of the Ebola virus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

