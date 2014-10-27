Little Liberia, New York
Freda Koomson, project coordinator and health consultant for the African Ebola Crisis Committee, speaks on her phone while attending A Staten Island Ebola Summit at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. ...more
Residents wait for the bus in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. The Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island is home to the largest concentration of Liberians outside of Liberia. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A Liberian flag is seen in the foreground of a sign-in table for "A Staten Island Ebola Summit" held by the African Ebola Crisis Committee at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
The intersection of Park Hill Avenue and Sobel Court can be seen in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island,October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Young residents interact in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Residents talk on the street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Young residents walk on the street carrying pumpkins in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Zuru Pewu sits with her four-year-old son Micah on the veranda of a home in Staten Island, October 23, 2014. Pewu, 29, who emigrated from Liberia in 2005, and her son Micah recently underwent an experience where they were insulted and linked to the...more
A woman sells food at a Liberian market in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Young residents pose for a photograph on a street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A resident pushes a stroller in the Clifton neighborhood of New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Residents wait for the bus in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Young residents play basketball in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Liberian-American Moses Jensen, founder of the organization Immigrant Information Center, speaks to a resident in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Attendees of A Staten Ebola Summit, held by the African Ebola Crisis Committee to share information and concerns regarding the Ebola virus, listen to a speaker at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014....more
A resident walks on the street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Liberian-American Moses Jensen, founder of the organization Immigrant Information Center, checks his email at his apartment in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
