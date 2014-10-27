Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 27, 2014 | 4:47pm EDT

Little Liberia, New York

Freda Koomson, project coordinator and health consultant for the African Ebola Crisis Committee, speaks on her phone while attending A Staten Island Ebola Summit at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Freda Koomson, project coordinator and health consultant for the African Ebola Crisis Committee, speaks on her phone while attending A Staten Island Ebola Summit at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. ...more

Monday, October 27, 2014
Freda Koomson, project coordinator and health consultant for the African Ebola Crisis Committee, speaks on her phone while attending A Staten Island Ebola Summit at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
1 / 17
Residents wait for the bus in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. The Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island is home to the largest concentration of Liberians outside of Liberia. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Residents wait for the bus in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. The Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island is home to the largest concentration of Liberians outside of Liberia. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Residents wait for the bus in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. The Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island is home to the largest concentration of Liberians outside of Liberia. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
2 / 17
A Liberian flag is seen in the foreground of a sign-in table for "A Staten Island Ebola Summit" held by the African Ebola Crisis Committee at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

A Liberian flag is seen in the foreground of a sign-in table for "A Staten Island Ebola Summit" held by the African Ebola Crisis Committee at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
A Liberian flag is seen in the foreground of a sign-in table for "A Staten Island Ebola Summit" held by the African Ebola Crisis Committee at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
3 / 17
The intersection of Park Hill Avenue and Sobel Court can be seen in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island,October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

The intersection of Park Hill Avenue and Sobel Court can be seen in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island,October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
The intersection of Park Hill Avenue and Sobel Court can be seen in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island,October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
4 / 17
Young residents interact in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Young residents interact in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Young residents interact in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
5 / 17
Residents talk on the street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Residents talk on the street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Residents talk on the street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
6 / 17
Young residents walk on the street carrying pumpkins in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Young residents walk on the street carrying pumpkins in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Young residents walk on the street carrying pumpkins in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
7 / 17
Zuru Pewu sits with her four-year-old son Micah on the veranda of a home in Staten Island, October 23, 2014. Pewu, 29, who emigrated from Liberia in 2005, and her son Micah recently underwent an experience where they were insulted and linked to the spread of the Ebola virus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Zuru Pewu sits with her four-year-old son Micah on the veranda of a home in Staten Island, October 23, 2014. Pewu, 29, who emigrated from Liberia in 2005, and her son Micah recently underwent an experience where they were insulted and linked to the...more

Monday, October 27, 2014
Zuru Pewu sits with her four-year-old son Micah on the veranda of a home in Staten Island, October 23, 2014. Pewu, 29, who emigrated from Liberia in 2005, and her son Micah recently underwent an experience where they were insulted and linked to the spread of the Ebola virus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 17
A woman sells food at a Liberian market in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

A woman sells food at a Liberian market in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
A woman sells food at a Liberian market in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
9 / 17
Young residents pose for a photograph on a street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Young residents pose for a photograph on a street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Young residents pose for a photograph on a street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
10 / 17
A resident pushes a stroller in the Clifton neighborhood of New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

A resident pushes a stroller in the Clifton neighborhood of New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
A resident pushes a stroller in the Clifton neighborhood of New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
11 / 17
Residents wait for the bus in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Residents wait for the bus in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Residents wait for the bus in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
12 / 17
Young residents play basketball in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Young residents play basketball in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Young residents play basketball in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
13 / 17
Liberian-American Moses Jensen, founder of the organization Immigrant Information Center, speaks to a resident in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Liberian-American Moses Jensen, founder of the organization Immigrant Information Center, speaks to a resident in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Liberian-American Moses Jensen, founder of the organization Immigrant Information Center, speaks to a resident in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
14 / 17
Attendees of A Staten Ebola Summit, held by the African Ebola Crisis Committee to share information and concerns regarding the Ebola virus, listen to a speaker at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Attendees of A Staten Ebola Summit, held by the African Ebola Crisis Committee to share information and concerns regarding the Ebola virus, listen to a speaker at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014....more

Monday, October 27, 2014
Attendees of A Staten Ebola Summit, held by the African Ebola Crisis Committee to share information and concerns regarding the Ebola virus, listen to a speaker at Berta A. Dreyfus Intermediate School 49 in Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
15 / 17
A resident walks on the street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

A resident walks on the street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
A resident walks on the street in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
16 / 17
Liberian-American Moses Jensen, founder of the organization Immigrant Information Center, checks his email at his apartment in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Liberian-American Moses Jensen, founder of the organization Immigrant Information Center, checks his email at his apartment in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Monday, October 27, 2014
Liberian-American Moses Jensen, founder of the organization Immigrant Information Center, checks his email at his apartment in the Clifton neighborhood of Staten Island, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Ebola in New York

Ebola in New York

Next Slideshows

Ebola in New York

Ebola in New York

A doctor who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients has tested positive for the deadly virus.

Oct 27 2014
Refugees of Kobani

Refugees of Kobani

Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.

Oct 27 2014
Battling militants in Lebanon

Battling militants in Lebanon

The Lebanese battles Islamist militants in the northern city of Tripoli.

Oct 27 2014
Leaving Afghanistan

Leaving Afghanistan

A fleet of planes and helicopters airlifts the last U.S. and British forces from a key southern province in Afghanistan.

Oct 27 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast