Litvinenko inquiry points to Putin

Alexander Litvinenko in Moscow in November 17, 1998. President Vladimir Putin probably approved a 2006 Russian intelligence operation to murder ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210 in London, a British inquiry concluded on Thursday, prompting a row with Moscow. Litvinenko, 43, an outspoken critic of Putin who fled Russia for Britain exactly six years to the day before he was poisoned, died after drinking green tea laced with the rare radioactive isotope at London's Millennium Hotel. REUTERS/Vasily Djachko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2006
Alexander Litvinenko in Moscow in November 17, 1998. President Vladimir Putin probably approved a 2006 Russian intelligence operation to murder ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210 in London, a British inquiry concluded on Thursday, prompting a row with Moscow. Litvinenko, 43, an outspoken critic of Putin who fled Russia for Britain exactly six years to the day before he was poisoned, died after drinking green tea laced with the rare radioactive isotope at London's Millennium Hotel. REUTERS/Vasily Djachko
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. From his deathbed, Litvinenko told detectives he believed Putin had directly ordered his killing. The Kremlin dismissed that accusation at the time as absurd. The Kremlin has always denied any involvement but the claim that Putin directly ordered a killing of an opponent with a radioactive isotope in a major Western capital provoked immediate censure from Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. From his deathbed, Litvinenko told detectives he believed Putin had directly ordered his killing. The Kremlin dismissed that accusation at the time as absurd. The Kremlin has always denied any involvement but the claim that Putin directly ordered a killing of an opponent with a radioactive isotope in a major Western capital provoked immediate censure from Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Russian businessman Andrei Lugovoy (L) and his business partner Dmitry Kovtun speak during an interview on Ekho Moskvy radio in Moscow November 24, 2006. An inquiry led by senior British judge Robert Owen found that former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and another Russian, Dmitry Kovtun, carried out the killing as part of an operation probably directed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main heir to the Soviet-era KGB. REUTERS/Mikhail Antonov/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2006
Russian businessman Andrei Lugovoy (L) and his business partner Dmitry Kovtun speak during an interview on Ekho Moskvy radio in Moscow November 24, 2006. An inquiry led by senior British judge Robert Owen found that former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and another Russian, Dmitry Kovtun, carried out the killing as part of an operation probably directed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main heir to the Soviet-era KGB. REUTERS/Mikhail Antonov/Reuters TV
Marina Litvinenko, the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, and her son Anatoly leave the High Court in central London, Britain July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Marina Litvinenko, the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, and her son Anatoly leave the High Court in central London, Britain July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The death of Litvinenko marked a post-Cold War low point in Anglo-Russian relations, and ties have never recovered, marred further by Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Brisbane November 15, 2014. The death of Litvinenko marked a post-Cold War low point in Anglo-Russian relations, and ties have never recovered, marred further by Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/David Gray
Marina Litvinenko, the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, leaves the High Court in central London, Britain July 31, 2015. Litvinenko's widow, Marina, whose persistence led to the inquiry being held, called for Russian spies to be kicked out of Britain and for sanctions against Russia. "I'm calling immediately for exclusion from the UK of all Russian intelligence operatives whether from the FSB, who murdered Sasha, or from other Russian agencies based in the London embassy," she said outside London's Royal Courts of Justice. "I'm also calling for the imposition of targeted economic sanctions and travel bans against named individuals, including Mr Patrushev and Mr Putin," she said, adding that the British government had promised action. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Marina Litvinenko, the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, leaves the High Court in central London, Britain July 31, 2015. Litvinenko's widow, Marina, whose persistence led to the inquiry being held, called for Russian spies to be kicked out of Britain and for sanctions against Russia. "I'm calling immediately for exclusion from the UK of all Russian intelligence operatives whether from the FSB, who murdered Sasha, or from other Russian agencies based in the London embassy," she said outside London's Royal Courts of Justice. "I'm also calling for the imposition of targeted economic sanctions and travel bans against named individuals, including Mr Patrushev and Mr Putin," she said, adding that the British government had promised action. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Andrei Lugovoy speaks during a news conference in Moscow March 12, 2013. "The FSB operation to kill Mr Litvinenko was probably approved by Mr Patrushev, then head of the FSB, and also by President Putin," British judge Robert Owen said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2013
Andrei Lugovoy speaks during a news conference in Moscow March 12, 2013. "The FSB operation to kill Mr Litvinenko was probably approved by Mr Patrushev, then head of the FSB, and also by President Putin," British judge Robert Owen said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Businessman Dmitry Kovtun attends a news conference in Moscow, April 8, 2015. "I have concluded that there is a strong probability that when Mr Lugovoy poisoned Mr Litvinenko, he did so under the direction of the FSB. I have further concluded that Mr Kovtun was also acting under FSB direction," British judge Robert Owen said. Both Lugovoy and Kovtun have previously denied involvement and Russia has refused to extradite them. Lugovoy was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying the accusation was absurd. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Businessman Dmitry Kovtun attends a news conference in Moscow, April 8, 2015. "I have concluded that there is a strong probability that when Mr Lugovoy poisoned Mr Litvinenko, he did so under the direction of the FSB. I have further concluded that Mr Kovtun was also acting under FSB direction," British judge Robert Owen said. Both Lugovoy and Kovtun have previously denied involvement and Russia has refused to extradite them. Lugovoy was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying the accusation was absurd. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Candles in memory of Alexander Litvinenko lie on the steps of a cathedral during a demonstration in central Helsinki, Finland November 24, 2006. The image of Litvinenko lying on his bed at London's University College Hospital, cadaverous and having lost his hair, was emblazoned across British and other Western newspapers and later shown to the inquiry. He took over three weeks to die. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2006
Candles in memory of Alexander Litvinenko lie on the steps of a cathedral during a demonstration in central Helsinki, Finland November 24, 2006. The image of Litvinenko lying on his bed at London's University College Hospital, cadaverous and having lost his hair, was emblazoned across British and other Western newspapers and later shown to the inquiry. He took over three weeks to die. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva
A general view of the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair in central London, December 8, 2006. The judge said he was sure Lugovoy and Kovtun had placed the polonium 210 in a teapot at the Millennium Hotel's Pine Bar on November 1, 2006. Traces of the highly radioactive substance were found at several sites across the city including offices, hotels, planes and Arsenal soccer club's Emirates Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2006
A general view of the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair in central London, December 8, 2006. The judge said he was sure Lugovoy and Kovtun had placed the polonium 210 in a teapot at the Millennium Hotel's Pine Bar on November 1, 2006. Traces of the highly radioactive substance were found at several sites across the city including offices, hotels, planes and Arsenal soccer club's Emirates Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sign hangs inside Itsu restaurant in the Piccadilly area of central London, November 25, 2006. Traces of deadly polonium 210 were found at Itsu sushi restaurant where Litvinenko ate lunch. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Saturday, November 25, 2006
A sign hangs inside Itsu restaurant in the Piccadilly area of central London, November 25, 2006. Traces of deadly polonium 210 were found at Itsu sushi restaurant where Litvinenko ate lunch. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Mario Scaramella, the Italian contact of Alexander Litvinenko, arrives at Regina Coeli jail in Rome, Italy December 24, 2006. Scaramella met Litvinenko at Itsu sushi bar where they ate lunch. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, December 24, 2006
Mario Scaramella, the Italian contact of Alexander Litvinenko, arrives at Regina Coeli jail in Rome, Italy December 24, 2006. Scaramella met Litvinenko at Itsu sushi bar where they ate lunch. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Former Federal Security Service officer Mikhail Trepashkin speaks n Moscow, December 1, 2007. Trepashkin has said the FSB security service asked him in August 2002 to join a team tasked with assassinating Litvinenko and his patron Boris Berezovsky, a Russian business tycoon living in London who has angered Moscow with his frequent criticism of President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2007
Former Federal Security Service officer Mikhail Trepashkin speaks n Moscow, December 1, 2007. Trepashkin has said the FSB security service asked him in August 2002 to join a team tasked with assassinating Litvinenko and his patron Boris Berezovsky, a Russian business tycoon living in London who has angered Moscow with his frequent criticism of President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Alexander Litvinenko (R), listens as a masked colleague speaks during a news conference in Moscow November 17, 1998. British judge Robert Owen cited several reasons why the Russian state would have wanted Litvinenko dead. The ex-spy was regarded as having betrayed the FSB by accusing it of 1999 apartment block bombings that killed more than 200 and which Moscow, launching an offensive to restore control over the southern region of Chechnya, blamed on Chechens. The FSB also had information Litvinenko had started working for British intelligence. REUTERS/Sergei Kaptilkin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2006
Alexander Litvinenko (R), listens as a masked colleague speaks during a news conference in Moscow November 17, 1998. British judge Robert Owen cited several reasons why the Russian state would have wanted Litvinenko dead. The ex-spy was regarded as having betrayed the FSB by accusing it of 1999 apartment block bombings that killed more than 200 and which Moscow, launching an offensive to restore control over the southern region of Chechnya, blamed on Chechens. The FSB also had information Litvinenko had started working for British intelligence. REUTERS/Sergei Kaptilkin
Marina Litvinenko attends the burial of her husband at Highgate Cemetery in London December 7, 2006. Alexander Litvinenko was also close to leading dissidents and opponents of Putin and his administration who he had accused of collusion with organized crime. "There was undoubtedly a personal dimension to the antagonism between Mr Litvinenko on the one hand and President Putin on the other," Owen's report said. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2006
Marina Litvinenko attends the burial of her husband at Highgate Cemetery in London December 7, 2006. Alexander Litvinenko was also close to leading dissidents and opponents of Putin and his administration who he had accused of collusion with organized crime. "There was undoubtedly a personal dimension to the antagonism between Mr Litvinenko on the one hand and President Putin on the other," Owen's report said. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Alexander Litvinenko is carried during his funeral at Highgate Cemetery in London December 7, 2006. Some of the inquiry was held in secret and evidence from the British government and spy agencies has not been publicly disclosed. Owen said this information had helped form his conclusions which were contained in his 326-page report. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2006
Alexander Litvinenko is carried during his funeral at Highgate Cemetery in London December 7, 2006. Some of the inquiry was held in secret and evidence from the British government and spy agencies has not been publicly disclosed. Owen said this information had helped form his conclusions which were contained in his 326-page report. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Pool
