Litvinenko inquiry points to Putin

Marina Litvinenko, the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, leaves the High Court in central London, Britain July 31, 2015. Litvinenko's widow, Marina, whose persistence led to the inquiry being held, called for Russian spies to be kicked out of Britain and for sanctions against Russia. "I'm calling immediately for exclusion from the UK of all Russian intelligence operatives whether from the FSB, who murdered Sasha, or from other Russian agencies based in the London embassy," she said outside London's Royal Courts of Justice. "I'm also calling for the imposition of targeted economic sanctions and travel bans against named individuals, including Mr Patrushev and Mr Putin," she said, adding that the British government had promised action. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

