Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 15, 2013 | 10:05am EDT

Living as a Muslim in Paris

<p>Lahcen, 41, takes a photograph of himself in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 9, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population made up largely of descendants of immigrants from ex-colonies, that has grown to around 5 million people and itself feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market. The previous conservative government banned full-face veils in public and far-right politicians have complained about Muslim prayers spilling out onto streets from overcrowded mosques. Anti-Muslim incidents have risen steadily in recent years in France, home to Europe's largest Islamic minority, according to the Committee against Islamophobia in France (CCIF). REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, takes a photograph of himself in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 9, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Lahcen, 41, takes a photograph of himself in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 9, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population made up largely of descendants of immigrants from ex-colonies, that has grown to around 5 million people and itself feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market. The previous conservative government banned full-face veils in public and far-right politicians have complained about Muslim prayers spilling out onto streets from overcrowded mosques. Anti-Muslim incidents have risen steadily in recent years in France, home to Europe's largest Islamic minority, according to the Committee against Islamophobia in France (CCIF). REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
1 / 20
<p>High-rise apartment blocks are seen in Choisy-le-Roi, a suburb of Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

High-rise apartment blocks are seen in Choisy-le-Roi, a suburb of Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

High-rise apartment blocks are seen in Choisy-le-Roi, a suburb of Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
2 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, leaves work at a notary's office in Paris July 16, 2013. Chehrazad, a Muslim woman of Moroccan origin who is married to a French national, lives and works in the Parisian suburb of Mantes-la-Jolie. She works as a secretary in a notary's office, where she has to remove her headscarf due to a law banning their use in the civil service. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, leaves work at a notary's office in Paris July 16, 2013. Chehrazad, a Muslim woman of Moroccan origin who is married to a French national, lives and works in the Parisian suburb of Mantes-la-Jolie. She works as a secretary in a...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad, 36, leaves work at a notary's office in Paris July 16, 2013. Chehrazad, a Muslim woman of Moroccan origin who is married to a French national, lives and works in the Parisian suburb of Mantes-la-Jolie. She works as a secretary in a notary's office, where she has to remove her headscarf due to a law banning their use in the civil service. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
3 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, holds a bag as she arrives at Mantes-la-Jolie market in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, holds a bag as she arrives at Mantes-la-Jolie market in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad, 36, holds a bag as she arrives at Mantes-la-Jolie market in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
4 / 20
<p>Muslims queue to buy traditional sweets for their first Iftar meal, or breaking fast, during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Paris July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Muslims queue to buy traditional sweets for their first Iftar meal, or breaking fast, during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Paris July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Muslims queue to buy traditional sweets for their first Iftar meal, or breaking fast, during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Paris July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
5 / 20
<p>Chehrazad (L), 36, shops for bread at a market in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad (L), 36, shops for bread at a market in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad (L), 36, shops for bread at a market in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
6 / 20
<p>Chehrazad (2nd R), 36, talks on a mobile phone, while a man fundraises for a mosque (L) in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad (2nd R), 36, talks on a mobile phone, while a man fundraises for a mosque (L) in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad (2nd R), 36, talks on a mobile phone, while a man fundraises for a mosque (L) in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
7 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, shops for clothes at a shop in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, shops for clothes at a shop in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad, 36, shops for clothes at a shop in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
8 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, talks on a mobile phone while looking at clothes in a shop window in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, talks on a mobile phone while looking at clothes in a shop window in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad, 36, talks on a mobile phone while looking at clothes in a shop window in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
9 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, walks down a street in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, walks down a street in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad, 36, walks down a street in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
10 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, walks as she arrives at the Mantes-la-Jolie mosque, in a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, walks as she arrives at the Mantes-la-Jolie mosque, in a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad, 36, walks as she arrives at the Mantes-la-Jolie mosque, in a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
11 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, prays in her apartment in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, prays in her apartment in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Chehrazad, 36, prays in her apartment in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
12 / 20
<p>Muslims pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Paris July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Muslims pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Paris July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Muslims pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Paris July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman wearing a headscarf walks down a street in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A woman wearing a headscarf walks down a street in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A woman wearing a headscarf walks down a street in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
14 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, uses a cash register as he works at a fruit and vegetable stall in Paris July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, uses a cash register as he works at a fruit and vegetable stall in Paris July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Lahcen, 41, uses a cash register as he works at a fruit and vegetable stall in Paris July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
15 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, waits to cross a street in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, waits to cross a street in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Lahcen, 41, waits to cross a street in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
16 / 20
<p>Lahcen (R), 41, talks to fellow worshippers outside a mosque in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen (R), 41, talks to fellow worshippers outside a mosque in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Lahcen (R), 41, talks to fellow worshippers outside a mosque in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
17 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
18 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, prays at his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, prays at his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Lahcen, 41, prays at his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
19 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Creative coffins

Creative coffins

Next Slideshows

Creative coffins

Creative coffins

From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa can be lavish affairs.

Aug 14 2013
Madagascar geckos

Madagascar geckos

Geckos are being studied by a Ph.D. student in biology Daniel Scantlebury at the University of Rochester, for a paper describing slowdown in the rate at which...

Aug 13 2013
Weird homes

Weird homes

Home is where the heart is, no matter what unusual form that home may take.

Aug 13 2013
Love in China

Love in China

There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional women, sometimes making...

Aug 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast