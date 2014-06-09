Living in a plane
The Boeing 727 home of Bruce Campbell is seen in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. In 1999, the former electrical engineer had a vision: To save retired jetliners from becoming scrap metal by reusing them. REUTERS/Steve...more
Bruce Campbell sits on his futon bed while using a laptop in his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell brushes his teeth at a sink in his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell shaves in his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
The cockpit, which Bruce Campbell is currently renovating, is seen in his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell sits in the cockpit of his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A fully functional lavatory is seen in the Boeing 727 home of Bruce Campbell, in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell stands on the plexiglass floor of his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell leans on a tyre of his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell stands near his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Bruce Campbell sits in the cockpit of his Boeing 727 home in the woods outside the suburbs of Portland, Oregon May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Next Slideshows
Best of French Open
Our top images from the French Open.
D-Day: Then and now
The beaches of Normandy during the allied landings and today.
Celebrating the dark side
Vampires, Victorian goths and lovers of dark subcultures gather for the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig, Germany.
Chrome for the Crown?
California Chrome will attempt to become the first horse since 1978 to win the Triple Crown.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.