Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 5, 2012 | 11:55am EST

Living in a sewer

<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife Maria Garcia and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which is fitted with a kitchen, a fan, tv, a chair and a bed, is a 6 square meter wide and 1.4 meters high tunnel that leaks when it rains, and requires a manhole cover. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife Maria Garcia and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which is fitted with a...more

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin, Colombia, December 4, 2012. The former drug addict has been living in an abandoned sewer with his wife Maria Garcia and dog Blackie for 22 years. Their home, which is fitted with a kitchen, a fan, tv, a chair and a bed, is a 6 square meter wide and 1.4 meters high tunnel that leaks when it rains, and requires a manhole cover. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
1 / 10
<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
2 / 10
<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo, 62, looks up from his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
3 / 10
<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
4 / 10
<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, lies with his dog in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo, 62, lies with his dog in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo, 62, lies with his dog in his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
5 / 10
<p>Maria Garcia cooks in the kitchen of her sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Maria Garcia cooks in the kitchen of her sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Maria Garcia cooks in the kitchen of her sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
6 / 10
<p>Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, looks up from his sewer home with his wife Maria Garcia in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, looks up from his sewer home with his wife Maria Garcia in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, looks up from his sewer home with his wife Maria Garcia in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
7 / 10
<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie at his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie at his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo, 62, plays with his dog Blackie at his sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
8 / 10
<p>Miguel Restrepo, 62, and wife Maria Garcia (R) make Christmas ornaments outside their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo, 62, and wife Maria Garcia (R) make Christmas ornaments outside their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo, 62, and wife Maria Garcia (R) make Christmas ornaments outside their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
9 / 10
<p>Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, and wife Maria Garcia are seen from their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, and wife Maria Garcia are seen from their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

Miguel Restrepo (L), 62, and wife Maria Garcia are seen from their sewer home in Medellin December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Seattle's marijuana experts

Seattle's marijuana experts

Next Slideshows

Seattle's marijuana experts

Seattle's marijuana experts

Voters in Washington state approved an initiative legalizing marijuana. A look inside Canna Pi, a medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle.

Dec 04 2012
Disabled fashion

Disabled fashion

A Paris collection for those with physical disabilities.

Nov 30 2012
Fire and water

Fire and water

Lava flowing into the ocean creates a rare natural show in Hawaii.

Nov 29 2012
LA Auto Show

LA Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Nov 29 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast