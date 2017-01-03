Living in the smog of China
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
People exercise among heavy smog in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A cyclist wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wears a mask as she sits on a public bus amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wears a mask on a street amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
An Air China passenger aircraft flies amid heavy smog over the suburb of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A police officer wears a face mask as he keeps watch in front of Tiananmen Gate on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman wears a mask as she rides near the Bund during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wear face masks on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A person takes pictures with a mobile phone of city scenery during a hazy day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary police officer keeps watch in Tiananmen Square on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A security guard wears a face mask in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
