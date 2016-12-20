Edition:
Living in the smog of China

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
SHENGFANG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
LANGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People enjoy their time inside the Jiutian Greenhouse in Langfang, Hebei province. According to the staff of the greenhouse, more people visit their environment-friendly project when pollution in the city is higher than usual. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
JINAN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HANDAN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A man smokes as he rides in smog during polluted day in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016

A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
SHENGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
LANGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
SHENGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagol

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
SHENGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
LANGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People enjoy their time inside the Jiutian Greenhouse in Langfang, Hebei province, as the region goes through the period of extreme air pollution with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
LANGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

A woman wearing a face mask rides a moped on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

A man swims in a lake in smog during a heavily polluted day in Beijing. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
SHENGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
LANGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People ride a bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
TIANJIN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

A woman wearing a mask walks along a bridge in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016

Sun is seen in smog during sunset on a polluted day as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LIANYUNGANG, China
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
TIANJIN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People walk across a road in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Artist Liu Bolin wearing a vest with 24 mobile phones walks in smog as he live broadcasts air pollution in the city on the fourth day after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HARBIN, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016

Buildings are seen in heavy smog in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
TIANJIN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

A woman sits on the back of a motorcycle in smog during a polluted day in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
LANGFANG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

People wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

People sit on a bench at a park in heavy smog during a polluted day in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

