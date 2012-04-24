Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 24, 2012 | 12:00pm EDT

Living near Chernobyl

<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, has breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. Shamianok never left his village in spite of the Chernobyl blast, and he is now one of six last villagers that still live in Tulgovichi. Belarus, Ukraine and Russia will be marking the 26th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, which took place on April 26, 1986. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, has breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. Shamianok never left his village...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, has breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. Shamianok never left his village in spite of the Chernobyl blast, and he is now one of six last villagers that still live in Tulgovichi. Belarus, Ukraine and Russia will be marking the 26th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, which took place on April 26, 1986. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
1 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, drinks vodka during his breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, drinks vodka during his breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012....more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, drinks vodka during his breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
2 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, washes his face at a house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, washes his face at a house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, washes his face at a house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
4 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, prepares food for his cattle in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, prepares food for his cattle in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, prepares food for his cattle in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
5 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, feeds his pigs at his house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, feeds his pigs at his house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, feeds his pigs at his house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
6 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
7 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, meets with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, meets with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, meets with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
8 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, talks with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, talks with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, talks with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
9 / 14
<p>Ivan Shamianok, 86, walks with his cow in the village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Ivan Shamianok, 86, walks with his cow in the village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Ivan Shamianok, 86, walks with his cow in the village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
10 / 14
<p>Ivan Shamianok, 86, sits at his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Ivan Shamianok, 86, sits at his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Ivan Shamianok, 86, sits at his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
11 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok stands in his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok stands in his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok stands in his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
12 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok, 80, drinks milk from his cow in a village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 80, drinks milk from his cow in a village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok, 80, drinks milk from his cow in a village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 14
<p>Villager Ivan Shamianok rests at his house, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Villager Ivan Shamianok rests at his house, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Villager Ivan Shamianok rests at his house, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Next Slideshows

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

The intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 riots, as it looks today.

Apr 24 2012
Graffiti in Caracas

Graffiti in Caracas

Street art in the land of Hugo Chavez.

Apr 23 2012
Expanse of the Earth

Expanse of the Earth

A selection of our most powerful landscape images.

Apr 23 2012
One month: Feisal Omar

One month: Feisal Omar

Somalia-based photographer Feisal Omar documents daily life in the troubled country over the course of a month.

Apr 23 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast