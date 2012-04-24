Living near Chernobyl
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, has breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. Shamianok never left his village...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, has breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. Shamianok never left his village in spite of the Chernobyl blast, and he is now one of six last villagers that still live in Tulgovichi. Belarus, Ukraine and Russia will be marking the 26th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor explosion, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, which took place on April 26, 1986. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, drinks vodka during his breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012....more
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, drinks vodka during his breakfast in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, washes his face at a house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, washes his face at a house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, prepares food for his cattle in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, prepares food for his cattle in his house at the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, feeds his pigs at his house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, feeds his pigs at his house in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 87, walks at a cemetery on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, meets with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, meets with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, talks with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok (L), 87, talks with former neighbours on the eve of "Radunitsa", or the Day of Rejoicing, a holiday in the Eastern Orthodox Church to remember the dead, at a cemetery in the abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ivan Shamianok, 86, walks with his cow in the village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ivan Shamianok, 86, walks with his cow in the village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ivan Shamianok, 86, sits at his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more
Ivan Shamianok, 86, sits at his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok stands in his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok stands in his house in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 80, drinks milk from his cow in a village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko more
Villager Ivan Shamianok, 80, drinks milk from his cow in a village of Tulgovichi, near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Villager Ivan Shamianok rests at his house, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more
Villager Ivan Shamianok rests at his house, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the almost abandoned village of Tulgovichi, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
Los Angeles riots: 20 years later
The intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 riots, as it looks today.
Graffiti in Caracas
Street art in the land of Hugo Chavez.
Expanse of the Earth
A selection of our most powerful landscape images.
One month: Feisal Omar
Somalia-based photographer Feisal Omar documents daily life in the troubled country over the course of a month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.