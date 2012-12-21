Living under sharia

Young punks, members of a punk band named "Trotoar Chaos," pose for a picture in Banda Aceh December 7, 2012. Although they have been punished and had their hair shaved in the past by police, the young punks remain defiant and insist they will stay in Aceh. One of them commented on a 2011 punishment when he was caught among 65 other punks at a concert, saying: "There is a big change after that - now I want to fight more". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj