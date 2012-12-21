Living under sharia
Sharia policemen speak to a student who was caught playing games in an internet cafe during school hours in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, December 6, 2012. The boy was given a moral lecture and forced onto a Sharia patrol truck to be brought back to school where he faced humiliation from other students and teachers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl is seen through the doors of a house damaged in the 2004 tsunami and left as part of a monument in Banda Aceh, December 12, 2012. The gates of the memorial close for the five daily prayers practiced by Muslims, and visitors are urged to go to a local mosque. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Muslim worshippers gather for an evening collective prayer and zikr outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, December 5, 2012. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation, but nowhere is the faith more strictly interpreted than in Aceh, sometimes referred to as the "verandah of Mecca" because it was one of the first parts of the archipelago to turn to Islam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Muslim family enjoys nice weather on the beach in Banda Aceh, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A female member of the sharia police force known as Wilayatul Hisbah insists on inspecting the clothes of girls relaxing in a park in Banda Aceh, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Muslim students at a boarding school wash themselves before praying in Banda Aceh, December 12, 2012. Most of the students of the Islamic Markaz Al Ishlah Al Aziziyah boarding school are orphans whose parents died in Aceh's decades-long conflict and devastating 2004 tsunami. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Muslim students of a boarding school listen to their teacher reading Koran in Banda Aceh, December 12, 2012. Aceh is Indonesia's only province to have implemented sharia, or Islamic laws. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Female members of the sharia police force known as Wilayatul Hisbah (WH) listen to instructions from a commander before going on patrol in Banda Aceh, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Islamic style headscarves are displayed for sale in a shop in central Banda Aceh, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the sharia police force known as Wilayatul Hisbah (WH) speak to a young couple after they were caught sitting too close to each other in an isolated place in Banda Aceh, December 6, 2012. Under sharia, it is a crime for an unmarried man and woman who are not related by blood to associate in an "isolated place." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Muslim family sits around a sleeping baby at a market in Banda Aceh, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman carries her child through the main market, which closes during Friday prayers in Banda Aceh, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photos of victims of the 2004 tsunami are displayed at a memorial in Banda Aceh, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Francisca, a member of the transgender community poses for a photo in a beauty salon where she works in Banda Aceh, December 10, 2012. For Francisca, being one of about 100 members of the transgender community in Sharia-ruled Aceh is no easy matter but she said: "It's okay if we follow the rule. We don't go out much". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Winda Wahyuni kisses the hand of her husband Ahmad Yasir Saputra after they got married in a mosque in Banda Aceh, December 9, 2012. Winda and Ahmad Yasir, who met a year ago on Facebook, married in a religious ceremony in a local mosque in Banda Aceh. Dating on social networks has become increasingly popular in Aceh where, under sharia, it is a crime for an unmarried man and woman who are not related by blood to associate in an "isolated place." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Female members of the sharia police force known as Wilayatul Hisbah enter a public park as they search for those violating the law during their patrol in Banda Aceh, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Farmers pause from planting chilli in mountains near Lambada village in Aceh, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Muslim family enjoys nice weather on the beach in Banda Aceh, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Young people enjoy their time at the Ulhee Ilhue beach in Banda Aceh, December 7, 2012. The gates of the beach close every day at 6pm to prevent people violating Islamic law. Asked about sharia police who often patrol the beach looking for those violating the law, one of the youngsters said "I don't like them. They simply disturb me". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
University students exercise on the beach during their swimming lessons in Banda Aceh, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Farmers plant rice at a field near Banda Aceh, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fisherman unloads his fish at a market in Banda Aceh, December 5, 2012. Traditional fishermen from Aceh don't usually fish on Friday, the day when they fix their equipment and pray in mosques, a requirement of Islamic practice. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People get a hair cut and a shave at a barber shop in Banda Aceh, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Young punks, members of a punk band named "Trotoar Chaos," pose for a picture in Banda Aceh December 7, 2012. Although they have been punished and had their hair shaved in the past by police, the young punks remain defiant and insist they will stay in Aceh. One of them commented on a 2011 punishment when he was caught among 65 other punks at a concert, saying: "There is a big change after that - now I want to fight more". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Female members of the sharia police force known as Wilayatul Hisbah (WH) leave their station for a patrol in Banda Aceh, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girls run in front of a house at Lambada village in Aceh, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Winda Wahyuni shows her decorated hands and an engagement ring as she waits for her future husband to arrive for their wedding in Banda Aceh, December 9, 2012. Winda and Ahmad Yasir Saputra, who met a year ago on Facebook married in a religious ceremony in a local mosque in Banda Aceh. Dating on social networks has become increasingly popular in Aceh where, under the sharia, it is a crime for an unmarried man and woman who are not related by blood to associate in an "isolated place." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Visitors take pictures at a memorial for the 2004 tsunami in Banda Aceh, December 10, 2012. The gates of the memorial close for the five daily prayers practiced by Muslims, and visitors are urged to go to a local mosque. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker repairs a boat that was stranded on homes during the 2004 tsunami and preserved as a monument in Banda Aceh, December 7, 2012. Some residents near the sea, together with many others including some local ulama, believe the devastating 2004 tsunami that killed 170,000 people in Aceh province was the punishment from the God for those who broke Islamic laws and fear it might happen again. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk through a market that reopened after Friday prayers in Banda Aceh, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child is left under the painting of a mosque as elders pray in Banda Aceh, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Patients are locked in a room at a mental hospital in Banda Aceh, December 12, 2012. According to the hospital's staff, who take care of more than 700 patients, the number of people suffering from mental illness rose because of the province's long conflict, devastating 2004 tsunami, and also because of the use of narcotics. In deeply traditional society, people suffering from mental illnesses are often kept chained at home and treated with traditional medicines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sharia policemen speak to a student who was caught playing games in an internet cafe during school hours in Banda Aceh, December 6, 2012. The boy was given a moral lecture and forced onto a Sharia patrol truck to be brought back to school where he faced humiliation from other students and teachers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Young men dance under a monument to Indonesia's first plane in a public park in Banda Aceh, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man prays outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
