Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 28, 2014 | 4:20pm EDT

Living with blindness

<p>Precious Perez hugs a horse from Cavalia's Odysseo show during a blind touch tour arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind in Somerville, Mass., September 11, 2013. Perez has been blind since birth. She lives in Chelsea, Mass., a working-class city on the outskirts of Boston. Her life is both like and unlike that of many of her contemporaries, blind or sighted. She walks with a friend to their public high school in the morning, takes voice lessons, plays goalball, and spends her time on social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez hugs a horse from Cavalia's Odysseo show during a blind touch tour arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind in Somerville, Mass., September 11, 2013. Perez has been blind since birth. She lives in Chelsea, Mass., a...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez hugs a horse from Cavalia's Odysseo show during a blind touch tour arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind in Somerville, Mass., September 11, 2013. Perez has been blind since birth. She lives in Chelsea, Mass., a working-class city on the outskirts of Boston. Her life is both like and unlike that of many of her contemporaries, blind or sighted. She walks with a friend to their public high school in the morning, takes voice lessons, plays goalball, and spends her time on social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 20
<p>Precious Perez reads a braille sign to make sure she is at the correct room for Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez reads a braille sign to make sure she is at the correct room for Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez reads a braille sign to make sure she is at the correct room for Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 20
<p>Precious Perez listens during a class on United States history at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez listens during a class on United States history at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez listens during a class on United States history at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 20
<p>Precious Perez uses a braille note-taker during a Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez uses a braille note-taker during a Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez uses a braille note-taker during a Spanish class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 20
<p>Precious Perez, Samantha Riche (C) and Evelyn Martinez (R) work on a lab project during their chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez, Samantha Riche (C) and Evelyn Martinez (R) work on a lab project during their chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez, Samantha Riche (C) and Evelyn Martinez (R) work on a lab project during their chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 20
<p>A braille chart sits on a whiteboard in Precious Perez's chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A braille chart sits on a whiteboard in Precious Perez's chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

A braille chart sits on a whiteboard in Precious Perez's chemistry class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 20
<p>Precious Perez walks through the hallways to class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez walks through the hallways to class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez walks through the hallways to class at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 20
<p>Precious Perez walks to her high school with her friend Amanda Rosario (R) in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez walks to her high school with her friend Amanda Rosario (R) in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez walks to her high school with her friend Amanda Rosario (R) in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 20
<p>Precious Perez and her friends walk back to class after lunch at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez and her friends walk back to class after lunch at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez and her friends walk back to class after lunch at a high school in Chelsea, Mass., January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 20
<p>Precious Perez and her team-mate Zhenya Pankova reach out to stop the ball during a goalball team practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez and her team-mate Zhenya Pankova reach out to stop the ball during a goalball team practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez and her team-mate Zhenya Pankova reach out to stop the ball during a goalball team practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 20
<p>Precious Perez uses her hands to feel the wire marking the out of bounds line during a goalball team practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez uses her hands to feel the wire marking the out of bounds line during a goalball team practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez uses her hands to feel the wire marking the out of bounds line during a goalball team practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 20
<p>Precious Perez and her teammates do conditioning exercises at a goalball practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez and her teammates do conditioning exercises at a goalball practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez and her teammates do conditioning exercises at a goalball practice in Malden, Mass., January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 20
<p>Precious Perez sits in her bedroom in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez sits in her bedroom in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez sits in her bedroom in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 20
<p>Precious Perez poses for a picture as she shows a photograph of herself with her boyfriend, in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez poses for a picture as she shows a photograph of herself with her boyfriend, in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez poses for a picture as she shows a photograph of herself with her boyfriend, in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 20
<p>Precious Perez holds her brother J.J. while talking to her mother Jennifer at their home in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez holds her brother J.J. while talking to her mother Jennifer at their home in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez holds her brother J.J. while talking to her mother Jennifer at their home in Chelsea, Mass., January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 20
<p>Precious Perez, a soprano, gets into a bus with public transportation system called "The Ride" after performing in the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez, a soprano, gets into a bus with public transportation system called "The Ride" after performing in the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez, a soprano, gets into a bus with public transportation system called "The Ride" after performing in the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 20
<p>Precious Perez, a soprano, practices during a voice class in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticeship Program in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez, a soprano, practices during a voice class in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticeship Program in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez, a soprano, practices during a voice class in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticeship Program in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 20
<p>Precious Perez, a soprano, sings during a voice class with Jennifer Sgroe in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticeship Program in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez, a soprano, sings during a voice class with Jennifer Sgroe in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticeship Program in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez, a soprano, sings during a voice class with Jennifer Sgroe in the Handel and Haydn Society's Vocal Apprenticeship Program in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 20
<p>Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 20
<p>Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, March 28, 2014

Precious Perez, a soprano, performs during the Handel and Haydn Society Vocal Apprenticeship Program's high school soloists winter recital at the New England Conservatory in Boston, Mass., January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
London's cat cafe

London's cat cafe

Next Slideshows

London's cat cafe

London's cat cafe

A new cat cafe in London is so popular it's booked months in advance.

Mar 28 2014
Learning to ReWalk

Learning to ReWalk

Exoskeletons, once the stuff of science fiction, could soon offer victims of paralysis new hope for a dramatically improved quality of life.

Mar 28 2014
Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.

Stray dogs from Sochi, Russia, get their second chances after being transported to Washington.

Mar 27 2014
Most Facebook fans

Most Facebook fans

Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?

Mar 27 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast