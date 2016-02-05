Living with microcephaly
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. Brazil is investigating more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition in which infants are...more
Luana Vieira, 4 months old, and born with microcephaly, is seen on the beach in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in the sea in Olinda, Brazil, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luana Vieira, 4 months old, who was born with microcephaly, reacts to stimulus during an evaluation session with a physiotherapist at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at her house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
X-ray of Rosana Vieira Alves's daughter Luana Vieira, who is 4 months old with microcephaly, is pictured at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves feeds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, as her other daughters Vitoria Evillen and Laiane Sophia look on, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves holds her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves stretches her back while washing the clothes of her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, in their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luana Vieira, 4 months, who was born with microcephaly, is held by her mother Rosana Vieira Alves as they ride the subway after a doctor's appointment in Recife, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rosana Vieira Alves, bathes her 4-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Hillary and Bernie go head-to-head
Clinton and Sanders go one-on-one for the first time.
Wooing New Hampshire
On the trail ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Streets of Aleppo
A Syrian military offensive backed by heavy Russian air strikes threatens to cut critical rebel supply lines into the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.