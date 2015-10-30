Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 30, 2015 | 12:16pm EDT

Living with the dead

A girl sits next to a tombstone amidst a slum area inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. Thousands of poor Filipino urban dwellers make their homes in public cemeteries, converting abandoned tombs and mausoleums into houses. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A girl sits next to a tombstone amidst a slum area inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. Thousands of poor Filipino urban dwellers make their homes in public cemeteries, converting abandoned tombs and...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A girl sits next to a tombstone amidst a slum area inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. Thousands of poor Filipino urban dwellers make their homes in public cemeteries, converting abandoned tombs and mausoleums into houses. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
1 / 17
A girl walks in front of their house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A girl walks in front of their house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A girl walks in front of their house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 17
A resident gets a haircut in front of "apartment-style" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

A resident gets a haircut in front of "apartment-style" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
A resident gets a haircut in front of "apartment-style" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Close
3 / 17
A family sleeps in a mausoleum, which serves as their home, inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

A family sleeps in a mausoleum, which serves as their home, inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
A family sleeps in a mausoleum, which serves as their home, inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Close
4 / 17
A man, who lives in a mausoleum, drinks coffee at dawn in Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

A man, who lives in a mausoleum, drinks coffee at dawn in Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
A man, who lives in a mausoleum, drinks coffee at dawn in Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Close
5 / 17
Makeshift houses are seen on top of apartment style tombs inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Makeshift houses are seen on top of apartment style tombs inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Makeshift houses are seen on top of apartment style tombs inside the municipal cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
6 / 17
A family rests in front of tombs inside a slum in the Municipal Cemetery of Navotas, north of Manila, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

A family rests in front of tombs inside a slum in the Municipal Cemetery of Navotas, north of Manila, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2010
A family rests in front of tombs inside a slum in the Municipal Cemetery of Navotas, north of Manila, May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Close
7 / 17
A family is seen inside their makeshift shanty on top of tombs inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A family is seen inside their makeshift shanty on top of tombs inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A family is seen inside their makeshift shanty on top of tombs inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 17
A baby rests on a tomb inside a slum in a public cemetery of Manila, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A baby rests on a tomb inside a slum in a public cemetery of Manila, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 27, 2010
A baby rests on a tomb inside a slum in a public cemetery of Manila, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Close
9 / 17
Children play basketball inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Children play basketball inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
Children play basketball inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Close
10 / 17
A boy drinks water from a hose atop a gravestone inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A boy drinks water from a hose atop a gravestone inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
A boy drinks water from a hose atop a gravestone inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Close
11 / 17
A man fetches water for his home inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A man fetches water for his home inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
A man fetches water for his home inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Close
12 / 17
Details of a house built on "apartment-styled" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Details of a house built on "apartment-styled" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2011
Details of a house built on "apartment-styled" tombs inside the Manila North Cemetery, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana
Close
13 / 17
Residents watch television in their makeshift house atop gravestones inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Residents watch television in their makeshift house atop gravestones inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
Residents watch television in their makeshift house atop gravestones inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Close
14 / 17
A woman living inside the cemetery washes her hands near the tombs at the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A woman living inside the cemetery washes her hands near the tombs at the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A woman living inside the cemetery washes her hands near the tombs at the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 17
Children play inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Children play inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2008
Children play inside a cemetery in Manila, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Close
16 / 17
An advertising banner for a salon is placed on a makeshift house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An advertising banner for a salon is placed on a makeshift house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
An advertising banner for a salon is placed on a makeshift house inside the Manila South Public Cemetery in Pasay City, metro Manila, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Plucked from the Aegean Sea

Plucked from the Aegean Sea

Next Slideshows

Plucked from the Aegean Sea

Plucked from the Aegean Sea

Around 150 refugees are rescued from a half-sunken catamaran after crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos.

Oct 30 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 29 2015
Flashback: When Hurricane Sandy struck

Flashback: When Hurricane Sandy struck

Three years have passed since Hurricane Sandy hit the northeast.

Oct 29 2015
The gruesome world of poaching

The gruesome world of poaching

Warning: Graphic images Africa's elephant and rhino populations are being relentlessly poached for their ivory and horns to meet red-hot demand in...

Oct 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast