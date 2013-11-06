Edition:
Living with werewolf syndrome

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, sits under the shade of a tree in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from Congenital Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa, a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, and which is sometimes referred to as "werewolf syndrome". REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, looks towards the sky in Kharay, Dolkha District, some 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, carries grass for his cattle as he walks towards his home in Kharay, Dolkha District, some 190 km (118 miles) northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. Devi Budhathoki and three of her children, Manjura, Mandira, and Niraj all suffer from Congenital Hypertrichosis Lanuginosa, a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, and which is sometimes referred to as "werewolf syndrome". They are undergoing laser hair removal in order to lessen their symptoms. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 03 OF 37 FOR PICTURE PACKAGE "LIVING WITH 'WEREWOLF SYNDROME'". TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'BUDHATHOKI'</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, (L) speaks to his son Niraj, 12, and daughter Mandira, 7, as they look out of the window of their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Mandira Budhathoki (C), 7, plays with other children from the village in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Children walk to school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, (back, 3rd R) sits with his school friends on a rock at their school's playground in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Students stand in line during assembly at the school where Niraj, 12, Mandira, 7, and Manjura Budhathoki, 14, study in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph as she plays outside her home in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Manjura Budhathoki, 14, studies inside a classroom at a school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, cooks food on a fire in her kitchen in Kharay Village, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Mandira Budhathoki (L), 7, stands next to her friend outside a classroom at their school in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki (L), 12, and his younger sister Mandira, 7, do their homework inside their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Manjura Budhathoki (R), 14, sits next to her younger sister Mandira, 7, as she eats lunch in the kitchen of their home in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, and her youngest daughter Mandira, 7, stand near the cattle shed outside their house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Mandira Budhathoki, 7, plays with goats in the cattle shed at her house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, dries her clothes outside her house in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, puts on his clothes after washing up in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, drinks water from a stream in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, washes himself at a stone spout in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Nara Bahadur Budhathoki, 65, and his wife Devi, 38, pose for a photograph in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, has her blood pressure checked at the health clinic in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, looks at her daughter Manjura's face after it was shaved during laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, looks in a mirror as her daughter Manjura, 14, receives laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, is shaved by a nurse before undergoing laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Manjura Budhathoki, 14, rests on a hospital bed as a nurse prepares her for laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Manjura Budhathoki, 14, has her hair shaved before laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, lies on a hospital bed as a nurse prepares him for laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, reacts to pain while undergoing laser hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Niraj Budhathoki, 12, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Mandira Budhathoki, 7, poses for a photograph in Kharay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Manjura Budhathoki, 14, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Manjura Budhathoki, 14, poses for a photograph before undergoing laser hair removal treatment in Karay, Dolkha District, northeast of Kathmandu, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki, 38, poses for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Devi Budhathoki (C), 38, her daughter Manjura (L), 14, and son Niraj, 12, pose for a photograph after undergoing hair removal treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

