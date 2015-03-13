Locked up in Rikers
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors,...more
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A prisoner looks at a corrections officer from behind several layers of glass and bars in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A maintenance worker checks jail cells in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Shower stalls are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A car exits the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Obama on Kimmel
President Obama drops by Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Tikrit
Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.
Protests in Ferguson
Two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, were shot and wounded during a protest arising from months of tension between African-Americans and the city's mostly...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.