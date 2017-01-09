London at a standstill
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district at rush hour during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A construction worker walks past Canary Wharf underground station with its shutters drawn at rush hour during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London....more
Commuters stand on a packed bus as others cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters line up at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters wait outside Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters line up for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters board a train at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A traveller folds his Brompton bicycle at the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters ride a bus over Westminster Bridge past the London Eye during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Commuters wait for trains at Clapham Junction during a tube strike in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters stand on a packed bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Travellers queue for buses outside the closed entrance to the Underground station at Waterloo during a strike by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters walk and cycle accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters walk accross Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters walk and run over over Westminster Bridge in the rain during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Commuters sit on a bus on Waterloo Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
