Pictures | Mon Feb 2, 2015 | 11:45am EST

London bus loses roof

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An injured man is helped by a paramedic at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A bus sits with its roof ripped off on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

