London bus loses roof
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported....more
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An injured man is helped by a paramedic at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A bus sits with its roof ripped off on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
