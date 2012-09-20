Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 20, 2012 | 10:40am EDT

London Fashion Week

<p>A board showing Ashish creations in the Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen backstage at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A board showing Ashish creations in the Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen backstage at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A board showing Ashish creations in the Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen backstage at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
1 / 50
<p>A model reflected in a mirror presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model reflected in a mirror presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model reflected in a mirror presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 50
<p>A model is photographed backstage at the Ashish Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A model is photographed backstage at the Ashish Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model is photographed backstage at the Ashish Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week on September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
3 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation by Vita Gottlieb at the Fashion Fringe Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A model presents a creation by Vita Gottlieb at the Fashion Fringe Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation by Vita Gottlieb at the Fashion Fringe Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
4 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Models present creations from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Models present creations from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 50
<p>A model has her hair done backstage at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model has her hair done backstage at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model has her hair done backstage at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
9 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Models present creations from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Models present creations from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 50
<p>Mulberry designer Emma Hill walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Mulberry designer Emma Hill walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Mulberry designer Emma Hill walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Antoni &amp; Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
14 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
15 / 50
<p>Samantha Cameron, wife of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, talks to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour following the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Samantha Cameron, wife of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, talks to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour following the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett...more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Samantha Cameron, wife of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, talks to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour following the presentation of the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 50
<p>Models wait backstage for a rehearsal of the presentation of Jasper Conran's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Models wait backstage for a rehearsal of the presentation of Jasper Conran's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Models wait backstage for a rehearsal of the presentation of Jasper Conran's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
18 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Models present creations from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Models present creations from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
19 / 50
<p>Models rehearse for the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Models rehearse for the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Models rehearse for the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
20 / 50
<p>A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
21 / 50
<p>Musician Delilah arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Musician Delilah arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Musician Delilah arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
22 / 50
<p>British actor Colin Firth joins his wife Livia Firth at a London Fashion Week cocktail reception in London September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

British actor Colin Firth joins his wife Livia Firth at a London Fashion Week cocktail reception in London September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne...more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

British actor Colin Firth joins his wife Livia Firth at a London Fashion Week cocktail reception in London September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
23 / 50
<p>A model holds her hands over her face as a wig is fitted before the Antoni &amp; Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model holds her hands over her face as a wig is fitted before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model holds her hands over her face as a wig is fitted before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
24 / 50
<p>A model gets make-up applied before the Antoni &amp; Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model gets make-up applied before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model gets make-up applied before the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
25 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
26 / 50
<p>British actress Kelly Osbourne arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

British actress Kelly Osbourne arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

British actress Kelly Osbourne arrives for the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
27 / 50
<p>A model rests backstage at the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A model rests backstage at the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model rests backstage at the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2013 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
28 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
29 / 50
<p>Florrie Clarke, who writes the fashion blog intrinsicallyflorrie.com, poses outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Florrie Clarke, who writes the fashion blog intrinsicallyflorrie.com, poses outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Florrie Clarke, who writes the fashion blog intrinsicallyflorrie.com, poses outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
30 / 50
<p>Dita Von Teese drops her umbrella as she arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Dita Von Teese drops her umbrella as she arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Dita Von Teese drops her umbrella as she arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
31 / 50
<p>Sisters Lucie (L) and Nicole Ehrenbergerova of the Czech Republic, who write the fashion blog acupofstyle.com, pose outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Sisters Lucie (L) and Nicole Ehrenbergerova of the Czech Republic, who write the fashion blog acupofstyle.com, pose outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Sisters Lucie (L) and Nicole Ehrenbergerova of the Czech Republic, who write the fashion blog acupofstyle.com, pose outside the Courtyard Show Space at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
32 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
33 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
34 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
35 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
36 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
37 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the John Rocha Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
38 / 50
<p>Fashion designer Jonathan Saunders and a model wearing his creation pose during a photo call on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion designer Jonathan Saunders and a model wearing his creation pose during a photo call on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Fashion designer Jonathan Saunders and a model wearing his creation pose during a photo call on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
39 / 50
<p>A model has her hair styled before a reception on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model has her hair styled before a reception on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model has her hair styled before a reception on the eve of London Fashion Week September 13, 2012. The reception was for Livia Firth's Green Cut initiative to promote environmentally sustainable fashion. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
40 / 50
<p>Shoe designer Christopher Ciccone, who is Madonna's brother, poses for a portrait before the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Shoe designer Christopher Ciccone, who is Madonna's brother, poses for a portrait before the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shoe designer Christopher Ciccone, who is Madonna's brother, poses for a portrait before the presentation of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
41 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
42 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation by Paul Smith at the Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A model presents a creation by Paul Smith at the Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation by Paul Smith at the Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
43 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
44 / 50
<p>British actress Gemma Arterton and her husband Stefano Catelli sit in the front row before the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

British actress Gemma Arterton and her husband Stefano Catelli sit in the front row before the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

British actress Gemma Arterton and her husband Stefano Catelli sit in the front row before the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
45 / 50
<p>British tennis player Andy Murray and his girlfriend Kim Sears arrive at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

British tennis player Andy Murray and his girlfriend Kim Sears arrive at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

British tennis player Andy Murray and his girlfriend Kim Sears arrive at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
46 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A model presents a creation from Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
47 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Antoni &amp; Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
48 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Antoni &amp; Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, September 20, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Antoni & Alison Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
49 / 50
<p>Models wait backstage for a rehearsal at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Models wait backstage for a rehearsal at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Models wait backstage for a rehearsal at the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2013 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Profile: Shakira

Profile: Shakira

Next Slideshows

Profile: Shakira

Profile: Shakira

Shakira says she is expecting her first child with Spanish soccer player boyfriend Gerard Pique.

Sep 19 2012
Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Highlights from the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Sep 17 2012
Cosplay fashion

Cosplay fashion

When the world of comics and fashion collide.

Sep 17 2012
Fashionistas

Fashionistas

Attendees at New York Fashion Week sport the latest catwalk trends.

Sep 13 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast