Pictures | Tue Feb 24, 2015 | 3:14pm EST

London Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
1 / 38
Models present creations from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
2 / 38
An artist paints pictures of models during the presentation of the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
3 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
4 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
5 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
6 / 38
Models present creations from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
7 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
8 / 38
Models present creations from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
9 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
10 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
11 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
12 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
13 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
14 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
15 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Ashish Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
16 / 38
Models present creations from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
17 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
18 / 38
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
19 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
20 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
21 / 38
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
22 / 38
A model reacts while getting her hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
23 / 38
A model presents a creation by Thomas Tait for his Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
24 / 38
A model presents a creation by Thomas Tait for his Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
25 / 38
Models display creations during the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
26 / 38
Models display creations during the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
27 / 38
British model Daisy Lowe displays creations during the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
28 / 38
A model displays creations during the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
29 / 38
A model is seen reflected in a mirror as she has makeup applied backstage ahead of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 collection show at London Fashion Week in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
30 / 38
Models wear creations by House of Holland for the Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
31 / 38
A model wears a creation by House of Holland for the Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
32 / 38
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
33 / 38
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
34 / 38
Models display creations by Central Saint Martins at London Fashion Week, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
35 / 38
Models display creations for the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2015 show at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
36 / 38
Models present creations for the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
37 / 38
Models present creations for the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2015 collection at London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
38 / 38
