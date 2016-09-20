London Fashion Week
A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is styled backstage of the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Shoes are displayed against styling boards backstage of the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is painted backstage of the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model poses backstage of the Fyodor Golan. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the OSMAN show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models wear creations at the Mimi Wade presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey acknowledges the audience at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation by A V Robertson at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation by Richard Malone at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show . REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
