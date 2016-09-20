Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 20, 2016 | 10:52am EDT

London Fashion Week

A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 40
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 40
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 40
A model is styled backstage of the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is styled backstage of the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model is styled backstage of the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 40
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 40
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 40
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 40
Models present creations at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Models present creations at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 40
Shoes are displayed against styling boards backstage of the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Shoes are displayed against styling boards backstage of the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Shoes are displayed against styling boards backstage of the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 40
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 40
A model is painted backstage of the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is painted backstage of the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model is painted backstage of the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 40
A model poses backstage of the Fyodor Golan. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model poses backstage of the Fyodor Golan. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model poses backstage of the Fyodor Golan. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 40
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 40
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 40
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 40
A model presents a creation at the OSMAN show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the OSMAN show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model presents a creation at the OSMAN show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 40
Models wear creations at the Mimi Wade presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models wear creations at the Mimi Wade presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Models wear creations at the Mimi Wade presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
27 / 40
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
28 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
30 / 40
Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey acknowledges the audience at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey acknowledges the audience at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey acknowledges the audience at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
31 / 40
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
32 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
33 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
34 / 40
A model presents a creation by A V Robertson at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation by A V Robertson at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by A V Robertson at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
35 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
36 / 40
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
37 / 40
A model presents a creation by Richard Malone at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation by Richard Malone at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by Richard Malone at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
38 / 40
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show . REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show . REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show . REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
39 / 40
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Teatum Jones show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Emmy Award highlights

Emmy Award highlights

Next Slideshows

Emmy Award highlights

Emmy Award highlights

Memorable moments at the Emmys as Veep and Game of Thrones take home awards.

Sep 19 2016
Emmy red carpet

Emmy red carpet

Red carpet fashion highlights at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Sep 19 2016
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sep 16 2016
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week.

Sep 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast