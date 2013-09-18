Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 18, 2013 | 3:45pm EDT

London Fashion Week

<p>Designer Stella McCartney poses with models wearing creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Designer Stella McCartney poses with models wearing creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Designer Stella McCartney poses with models wearing creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 50
<p>Models present creations at the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models present creations at the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models present creations at the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
2 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 50
<p>Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation at the Haizhen Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation at the Haizhen Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation at the Haizhen Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
7 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
9 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
10 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 50
<p>Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 50
<p>Designer Tom Ford walks onto the catwalk after the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Designer Tom Ford walks onto the catwalk after the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Designer Tom Ford walks onto the catwalk after the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 50
<p>A model sleeps backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model sleeps backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model sleeps backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
19 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
20 / 50
<p>Model Cara Delevigne presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Model Cara Delevigne presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Model Cara Delevigne presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
21 / 50
<p>Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
22 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
23 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
24 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
25 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
26 / 50
<p>Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
27 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
28 / 50
<p>A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
29 / 50
<p>A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
30 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
31 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
32 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
33 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
34 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
35 / 50
<p>Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
36 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
37 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
38 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
39 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
40 / 50
<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
41 / 50
<p>Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
42 / 50
<p>Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
43 / 50
<p>A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
44 / 50
<p>A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
45 / 50
<p>Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
46 / 50
<p>A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
47 / 50
<p>Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
48 / 50
<p>Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
49 / 50
<p>Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 collection in central London September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 collection in central London September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 collection in central London September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal," was named the "World's Best Dressed Woman" by People...

Sep 18 2013
Toronto Film Festival

Toronto Film Festival

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sep 17 2013
London street style

London street style

Sidewalk style during London Fashion Week.

Sep 16 2013
Meet Miss America

Meet Miss America

Miss New York Nina Davuluri is the first Indian-American to wear the crown as Miss America.

Sep 16 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast