Fri Jul 17, 2015

London Film and Comic Con

An impersonator poses in costume as the character Mr Spock from the science fiction series "Star Trek" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A cosplay fan poses in character as an alien at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A cosplay fan wears colored contact lenses as she poses at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Jamie Rees poses as the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actors Michael J Fox (R) and Christopher Lloyd attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan David Dafinone poses as an Arkham Enforcer from the Arkham franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fans dressed as horror film characters (L to R) Freddy Krueger, Mike Myers and Jason Vorhees take a selfie photograph at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actors Michael J Fox (L) and Lea Thompson attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Sonia Maiia poses with her son Conner, 2, whilst dressed as characters from "Transformers" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Mohibur Rahman poses as Manga character Tobi at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
(L-R) Actors Christopher Lloyd, Michael J Fox and Lea Thompson attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fans pose as characters from the "Batman" franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fans walk dressed ad characters from "Transformers" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Jack Powley poses as character Doc Brown from the "Back to the Future" franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Lisa Boonstra poses as character "Harley Quinn" from the Batman franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Conor Wilson poses as Storm Trooper in a kilt from the science fiction franchise "Star Wars" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Bradley Hillyard poses in costume as the comic book Spider-Man with a hoverboard from the film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Liga Rivel poses as cartoon character "Dark Wolf" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Stuart Harrison poses in costume as an Imperial War Titan from the 4TK role playing game at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Cosplay fan Marie-Claude Falardeau poses as Marvel comic character "Black Widow" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
