London Film and Comic Con
An impersonator poses in costume as the character Mr Spock from the science fiction series "Star Trek" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A cosplay fan poses in character as an alien at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A cosplay fan wears colored contact lenses as she poses at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Jamie Rees poses as the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actors Michael J Fox (R) and Christopher Lloyd attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan David Dafinone poses as an Arkham Enforcer from the Arkham franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fans dressed as horror film characters (L to R) Freddy Krueger, Mike Myers and Jason Vorhees take a selfie photograph at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actors Michael J Fox (L) and Lea Thompson attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Sonia Maiia poses with her son Conner, 2, whilst dressed as characters from "Transformers" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Mohibur Rahman poses as Manga character Tobi at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
(L-R) Actors Christopher Lloyd, Michael J Fox and Lea Thompson attend a media conference for the 30th anniversary of their film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fans pose as characters from the "Batman" franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fans walk dressed ad characters from "Transformers" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Jack Powley poses as character Doc Brown from the "Back to the Future" franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Lisa Boonstra poses as character "Harley Quinn" from the Batman franchise at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Conor Wilson poses as Storm Trooper in a kilt from the science fiction franchise "Star Wars" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Bradley Hillyard poses in costume as the comic book Spider-Man with a hoverboard from the film "Back to the Future" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Liga Rivel poses as cartoon character "Dark Wolf" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Stuart Harrison poses in costume as an Imperial War Titan from the 4TK role playing game at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Cosplay fan Marie-Claude Falardeau poses as Marvel comic character "Black Widow" at the London Film and Comic-Con in London, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
Kids' Choice Sports awards
Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.
ESPY Awards red carpet
On the red carpet at the 2015 ESPY Awards.
Rolling Stones Zip Code tour
The Rolling Stones perform their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in New York state.
Bankrupt celebrities
50 Cent is just the latest of the famous to declare bankruptcy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.