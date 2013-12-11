London fog
A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A bird flies past the London Eye, on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Soccer goal posts are seen in the autumn mist at Dukes Meadows in Chiswick, west London, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The early morning sun hits The Shard building as fog clears over London, September 5 , 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The River Thames is shrouded in fog in London March, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A couple cycle through the sports grounds of Dulwich College during a foggy autumn day in south London, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
England players attend a team training session at Wembley Stadium in London November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A plane lands at Heathrow airport in west London December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Commuters walk to work along the Thames River as Tower Bridge is shrouded in fog in London, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People walk cross the Millennium footbridge in front of the Shard on a foggy morning in London, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Battersea Power Station is reflected in the river Thames on a foggy autumn afternoon in central London, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
