Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 2, 2015 | 12:26pm EST

London fog

City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 17
The Big Ben clock is seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Big Ben clock is seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The Big Ben clock is seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 17
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 17
A seagull flies past the Big Ben clock on a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A seagull flies past the Big Ben clock on a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A seagull flies past the Big Ben clock on a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 17
Workers cross Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Workers cross Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Workers cross Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 17
Fog is seen clearing around the Shard skyscraper in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fog is seen clearing around the Shard skyscraper in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog is seen clearing around the Shard skyscraper in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 17
A lamp post is seen in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A lamp post is seen in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A lamp post is seen in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 17
Boats are moored in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Boats are moored in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Boats are moored in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 17
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a couple go for a walk in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a couple go for a walk in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a couple go for a walk in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
9 / 17
Workers cross Westminster Bridge on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Workers cross Westminster Bridge on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Workers cross Westminster Bridge on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 17
A seagull flies past the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A seagull flies past the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A seagull flies past the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 17
The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 17
Fog is seen clearing around skyscrapers in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fog is seen clearing around skyscrapers in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog is seen clearing around skyscrapers in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 17
A boat is moored in front of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A boat is moored in front of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A boat is moored in front of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 17
Workers walk along the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Workers walk along the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Workers walk along the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 17
Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 17
A man takes a picture of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man takes a picture of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man takes a picture of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Republicans go hunting

Republicans go hunting

Next Slideshows

Republicans go hunting

Republicans go hunting

GOP presidential candidates hunt for pheasants, and votes, in battleground Iowa.

Nov 02 2015
Russian plane crashes in Egypt

Russian plane crashes in Egypt

A Russian airliner that crashed in the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board, was not struck from the outside, an investigator says.

Nov 02 2015
NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the world's largest marathon.

Nov 02 2015
Royals win World Series

Royals win World Series

The Kansas City Royals take their first championship in 30 years.

Nov 02 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast