London heat ray
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man records a temperature of 54.1 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) from a thermometer touching the floor after an intense beam of sunlight was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
A man records a temperature of 54.1 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) from a thermometer touching the floor after an intense beam of sunlight was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians gather outside scaffoldings built to protect two shops from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians gather outside scaffoldings built to protect two shops from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians walk as sunlight reflects from the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians walk as sunlight reflects from the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman reacts to the heat on her head from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower as she tried to take a photo of an egg frying in a pan in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman reacts to the heat on her head from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower as she tried to take a photo of an egg frying in a pan in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A member of the media reacts as reflected sunlight from the Walkie Talkie tower hits him, in central London, September 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A member of the media reacts as reflected sunlight from the Walkie Talkie tower hits him, in central London, September 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians pause to feel the heat from an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pedestrians pause to feel the heat from an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The Walkie Talkie tower is seen in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Walkie Talkie tower is seen in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People test the temperature of an egg frying in a pan using heat taken from reflected sunlight off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People test the temperature of an egg frying in a pan using heat taken from reflected sunlight off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Ariel Castro found hanged in cell
A look at the case of Ariel Castro, sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and beatings of three Cleveland women he held captive in his house for...
Where a dictator died
The place where Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife were executed in 1989 has been turned into a museum.
Best of the U.S. Open
The world's top tennis players face off in New York.
Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim
Diana Nyad completes a 35-year-long quest, becoming the first person to swim 110 miles from Cuba to Key West without a shark cage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.