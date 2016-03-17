Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 17, 2016 | 1:15pm EDT

London in the light

A man walks under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man walks under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A man walks under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 10
A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 10
A woman waves as she drives under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman waves as she drives under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman waves as she drives under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 10
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 10
A couple runs under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A couple runs under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A couple runs under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 10
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 10
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 10
A man walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A man walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 10
A man walks a dog under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man walks a dog under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A man walks a dog under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 10
A dog walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A dog walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A dog walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

Next Slideshows

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

Mar 17 2016
Little horse, big medicine

Little horse, big medicine

Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.

Mar 16 2016
The happiest places on earth

The happiest places on earth

The world's top 10 happiest countries, according to the World Happiness Report, which evaluates social and economic well-being.

Mar 16 2016
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Mar 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast