London Marathon
Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier (L) helps an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners (C) down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru celebrates before winning the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
General view of runners at Westminster during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany wins the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Britain's Prince William (not pictured), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer on runners from an area dedicated to their charity 'Heads Together' along the route. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
A runner collapses just before reaching the finish line on The Mall. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany celebrates winning the Women's Elite race and setting a new world record. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
General view of the mall after runners have finished the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Britain's Prince Harry greets runners representing the charity 'Heads Together' before officially starting the 2017 London Marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Spectators during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Portugal's Manuel Mendes during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
General view after the start of the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William encourage runners after officially starting the marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (C) during the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
A spectator in fancy dress after the start of the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
People are seen shortly after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Great Britain's Alyson Dixon celebrates being the first British woman to finish the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
A runner receives medical attention after the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Prince Harry poses with men's wheelchair winner David Weir of Great Britain and women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Great Britain Olympic rower Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate with their medals after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
General view as the marathon passes through Canary Wharf. Action Images via Reuters / Tom Jacobs Livepic
General view of the medals. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
A woman watches the marathon from a balcony. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Australia's Jessica Trengove after finishing the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
People rest after completing the London Marathon in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
