Mon Apr 24, 2017

London Marathon

Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier (L) helps an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners (C) down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier (L) helps an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners (C) down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Matthew Rees of Swansea Harrier (L) helps an ailing David Wyeth of Chorlton Runners (C) down The Mall to finish the Virgin Money London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
1 / 25
Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru celebrates before winning the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru celebrates before winning the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru celebrates before winning the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
2 / 25
General view of runners at Westminster during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

General view of runners at Westminster during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view of runners at Westminster during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
3 / 25
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany wins the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany wins the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany wins the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
4 / 25
Britain's Prince William (not pictured), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer on runners from an area dedicated to their charity 'Heads Together' along the route. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Prince William (not pictured), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer on runners from an area dedicated to their charity 'Heads Together' along the route. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Britain's Prince William (not pictured), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer on runners from an area dedicated to their charity 'Heads Together' along the route. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
5 / 25
A runner collapses just before reaching the finish line on The Mall. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

A runner collapses just before reaching the finish line on The Mall. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A runner collapses just before reaching the finish line on The Mall. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
6 / 25
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany celebrates winning the Women's Elite race and setting a new world record. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany celebrates winning the Women's Elite race and setting a new world record. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany celebrates winning the Women's Elite race and setting a new world record. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
7 / 25
General view of the mall after runners have finished the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

General view of the mall after runners have finished the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view of the mall after runners have finished the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
8 / 25
Britain's Prince Harry greets runners representing the charity 'Heads Together' before officially starting the 2017 London Marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Prince Harry greets runners representing the charity 'Heads Together' before officially starting the 2017 London Marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry greets runners representing the charity 'Heads Together' before officially starting the 2017 London Marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
9 / 25
Spectators during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Spectators during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Spectators during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
10 / 25
Portugal's Manuel Mendes during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Portugal's Manuel Mendes during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Portugal's Manuel Mendes during the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
11 / 25
General view after the start of the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

General view after the start of the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view after the start of the men's elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
12 / 25
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William encourage runners after officially starting the marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William encourage runners after officially starting the marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William encourage runners after officially starting the marathon. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
13 / 25
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (C) during the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (C) during the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Kenya's Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (C) during the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
14 / 25
A spectator in fancy dress after the start of the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

A spectator in fancy dress after the start of the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A spectator in fancy dress after the start of the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
15 / 25
People are seen shortly after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People are seen shortly after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
People are seen shortly after crossing the finish line. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
16 / 25
Great Britain's Alyson Dixon celebrates being the first British woman to finish the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Great Britain's Alyson Dixon celebrates being the first British woman to finish the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Great Britain's Alyson Dixon celebrates being the first British woman to finish the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
17 / 25
A runner receives medical attention after the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

A runner receives medical attention after the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A runner receives medical attention after the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
18 / 25
Prince Harry poses with men's wheelchair winner David Weir of Great Britain and women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Prince Harry poses with men's wheelchair winner David Weir of Great Britain and women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Prince Harry poses with men's wheelchair winner David Weir of Great Britain and women's wheelchair winner Manuela Schar of Switzerland. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
19 / 25
Great Britain Olympic rower Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate with their medals after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Great Britain Olympic rower Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate with their medals after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Great Britain Olympic rower Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate with their medals after finishing the marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
20 / 25
General view as the marathon passes through Canary Wharf. Action Images via Reuters / Tom Jacobs Livepic

General view as the marathon passes through Canary Wharf. Action Images via Reuters / Tom Jacobs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view as the marathon passes through Canary Wharf. Action Images via Reuters / Tom Jacobs Livepic
21 / 25
General view of the medals. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

General view of the medals. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
General view of the medals. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
22 / 25
A woman watches the marathon from a balcony. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

A woman watches the marathon from a balcony. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A woman watches the marathon from a balcony. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
23 / 25
Australia's Jessica Trengove after finishing the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Australia's Jessica Trengove after finishing the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Australia's Jessica Trengove after finishing the Women's Elite race. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
24 / 25
People rest after completing the London Marathon in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People rest after completing the London Marathon in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
People rest after completing the London Marathon in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
25 / 25
