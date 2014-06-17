Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 17, 2014

London men's style

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Musician Tinie Tempah and model Jourdan Dunn have their photograph taken before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Designer Paul Smith poses with a selection of his shoes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Pringle of Scotland. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jeremy Hackett, founder and chairman of Hackett, walks down the catwalk at the end of his show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Shoes are stored in a box backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Bags are stored backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model has his hair styled and make-up applied backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A fashion assistant adjusts a pair of boots for a model backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model has his nails manicured backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model naps backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

