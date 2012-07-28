Edition:
London Olympics: Day 1

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after a fourth place finish in the men's 400m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after a fourth place finish in the men's 400m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after a fourth place finish in the men's 400m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

<p>Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to win the men's 400m individual medley final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to win the men's 400m individual medley final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to win the men's 400m individual medley final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

<p>Members of the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. The Australian quartet of Alicia Coutts, Cate Campbell, Brittany Elmslie and Melanie Schlanger won gold in a combined time of three minutes, 33.15 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Members of the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

Members of the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. The Australian quartet of Alicia Coutts, Cate Campbell, Brittany Elmslie and Melanie Schlanger won gold in a combined time of three minutes, 33.15 seconds.

<p>Manuel Almeida Campos of Portugal competes in the rings event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Manuel Almeida Campos of Portugal competes in the rings event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Manuel Almeida Campos of Portugal competes in the rings event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Germany's Carolin Golubytskyi (R) competes against Italy's Elisa Di Francisca during their women's Individual Foil round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposure technique. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Carolin Golubytskyi (R) competes against Italy's Elisa Di Francisca during their women's Individual Foil round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Germany's Carolin Golubytskyi (R) competes against Italy's Elisa Di Francisca during their women's Individual Foil round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposure technique.

<p>Italy's Valentina Vezzali celebrates defeating Tunisia's Ines Boubakri (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Italy's Valentina Vezzali celebrates defeating Tunisia's Ines Boubakri (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Italy's Valentina Vezzali celebrates defeating Tunisia's Ines Boubakri (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Madagascar's Harinelina N Rakotondramanana competes on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Madagascar's Harinelina N Rakotondramanana competes on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Madagascar's Harinelina N Rakotondramanana competes on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Yusuke Tanaka of Japan dismounts after competing in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Yusuke Tanaka of Japan dismounts after competing in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Yusuke Tanaka of Japan dismounts after competing in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Nigeria's Muideen Akanji (L) fights against Ireland's Darren O'Neill in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 2 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Nigeria's Muideen Akanji (L) fights against Ireland's Darren O'Neill in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 2 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Nigeria's Muideen Akanji (L) fights against Ireland's Darren O'Neill in the Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 32 Bout 2 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Samuel Mikulak of the U.S. competes in the vault at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Samuel Mikulak of the U.S. competes in the vault at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Samuel Mikulak of the U.S. competes in the vault at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Great Britain's Azania Stewart (R) grabs Australia's Suzy Batkovic (2nd R) during their women's Group B basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Great Britain's Azania Stewart (R) grabs Australia's Suzy Batkovic (2nd R) during their women's Group B basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012.

Great Britain's Azania Stewart (R) grabs Australia's Suzy Batkovic (2nd R) during their women's Group B basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012.

<p>China's Ye Shiwen poses with her gold medal during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. Ye smashed the world record to win the gold medal on Saturday with a time of four minutes 28.43 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

China's Ye Shiwen poses with her gold medal during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

China's Ye Shiwen poses with her gold medal during the women's 400m individual medley victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. Ye smashed the world record to win the gold medal on Saturday with a time of four minutes 28.43 seconds.

<p>The Netherlands Olympic cycling team practices at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2102. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

The Netherlands Olympic cycling team practices at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2102.

The Netherlands Olympic cycling team practices at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 28, 2102.

<p>Poland's Natalia Partyka hits a return to Denmark's Mie Skov during their women's singles second round table tennis match in the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Poland's Natalia Partyka hits a return to Denmark's Mie Skov during their women's singles second round table tennis match in the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Poland's Natalia Partyka hits a return to Denmark's Mie Skov during their women's singles second round table tennis match in the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Igor Pakhomenko of Russia competes in the vault event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Igor Pakhomenko of Russia competes in the vault event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Igor Pakhomenko of Russia competes in the vault event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>China's Mingjuan Wang celebrates her lift on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

China's Mingjuan Wang celebrates her lift on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

China's Mingjuan Wang celebrates her lift on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Brazil's Sarah Menezes celebrates after defeating Belgium's Charline van Snick (blue) in their women's -48kg semi-final of table B judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Brazil's Sarah Menezes celebrates after defeating Belgium's Charline van Snick (blue) in their women's -48kg semi-final of table B judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

Brazil's Sarah Menezes celebrates after defeating Belgium's Charline van Snick (blue) in their women's -48kg semi-final of table B judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>South Africa's Freedom Chiya dives for the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match against the U.S. at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

South Africa's Freedom Chiya dives for the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match against the U.S. at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

South Africa's Freedom Chiya dives for the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match against the U.S. at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012.

<p>Dana Vollmer of the U.S. prepares to swim in the women's 100m butterfly semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Dana Vollmer of the U.S. prepares to swim in the women's 100m butterfly semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

Dana Vollmer of the U.S. prepares to swim in the women's 100m butterfly semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

<p>China's Sun Yang celebrates after he won the men's 400m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

China's Sun Yang celebrates after he won the men's 400m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

China's Sun Yang celebrates after he won the men's 400m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012.

