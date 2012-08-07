London Olympics: Day 10
Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spilt water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. ...more
Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spilt water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
China's Qin Kai performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
China's Qin Kai performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Yevgeny Trofimov (R) the coach of Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva, wipes her eyes after she won bronze in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Yevgeny Trofimov (R) the coach of Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva, wipes her eyes after she won bronze in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Grenada's Kirani James crosses the finish line to win the men's 400m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Grenada's Kirani James crosses the finish line to win the men's 400m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez (C) reacts after he won the men's 400m hurdles final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. Seen at right is second placed Michael Tinsley of the U.S.. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez (C) reacts after he won the men's 400m hurdles final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. Seen at right is second placed Michael Tinsley of the U.S.. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Belarus' Alim Selimau (in red) fights with Kazakhstan's Danyal Gajiyev on the repechage round 2 of the on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more
Belarus' Alim Selimau (in red) fights with Kazakhstan's Danyal Gajiyev on the repechage round 2 of the on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Competitors race in their women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Competitors race in their women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Australia's Sally Pearson competes in her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat and finishes first during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Australia's Sally Pearson competes in her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat and finishes first during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
France's Boris Diaw (L), Nigeria's Olumide Oyedeji (C) and Ike Diogu (R) reach for the rebound during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. ...more
France's Boris Diaw (L), Nigeria's Olumide Oyedeji (C) and Ike Diogu (R) reach for the rebound during their men's preliminary round Group A basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russia's Yulia Zaripova reacts as she wins the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russia's Yulia Zaripova reacts as she wins the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alex Morgan (L) of the U.S. celebrates with her coach Pia Sundhage after defeating Canada in their women's semi-final soccer match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford in Manchester August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Alex Morgan (L) of the U.S. celebrates with her coach Pia Sundhage after defeating Canada in their women's semi-final soccer match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford in Manchester August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Poland's Damian Janikowski celebrates his victory over France's Melonin Noumonvi for the bronze medal on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Poland's Damian Janikowski celebrates his victory over France's Melonin Noumonvi for the bronze medal on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Serbia's Nemanja Mirosavljev makes adjustments to his weapon while competing in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
Serbia's Nemanja Mirosavljev makes adjustments to his weapon while competing in the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba sits in a wheelchair as she is assisted off the track after finishing her women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba sits in a wheelchair as she is assisted off the track after finishing her women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Jason Kenny (red helmet) competes with France's Gregory Bauge during the track cycling men's sprint gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. Kenny won 2 runs to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefano...more
Britain's Jason Kenny (red helmet) competes with France's Gregory Bauge during the track cycling men's sprint gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. Kenny won 2 runs to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Wind indicators are seen in front of targets during the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Wind indicators are seen in front of targets during the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions qualification round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Turkey's Gamze Bulut (R) wins her women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Turkey's Gamze Bulut (R) wins her women's 1500m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's Nathan Roberts jumps over a London 2012 Olympic Games signage during their men's Group A volleyball match against Poland at Earls Court during the games in London August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Australia's Nathan Roberts jumps over a London 2012 Olympic Games signage during their men's Group A volleyball match against Poland at Earls Court during the games in London August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Iran's Leyla Rajabi competes in the women's shot put qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Iran's Leyla Rajabi competes in the women's shot put qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Karlha Magliocco of Venezuela (R) fights Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Karlha Magliocco of Venezuela (R) fights Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Serbia's Stefana Veljkovic reacts after losing their women's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Serbia's Stefana Veljkovic reacts after losing their women's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Australia's Tom Slingsby is tackled by his compatriot, Finn class sailor Brendan Casey, after winning the gold medal in the men's Laser sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 6, 2012....more
Australia's Tom Slingsby is tackled by his compatriot, Finn class sailor Brendan Casey, after winning the gold medal in the men's Laser sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
China's Zhang Jike and Wang Hao (R) celebrate a point against Germany's Timo Boll and Bastian Steger in their men's team semifinals table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples more
China's Zhang Jike and Wang Hao (R) celebrate a point against Germany's Timo Boll and Bastian Steger in their men's team semifinals table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Canada's Mary Spencer removes her mouth guard after her quarterfinal Women's Middle (75kg) boxing match against China's Li Jinzi during the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Canada's Mary Spencer removes her mouth guard after her quarterfinal Women's Middle (75kg) boxing match against China's Li Jinzi during the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov kisses an unidentified companion after his men's team semifinals table tennis match against China at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov kisses an unidentified companion after his men's team semifinals table tennis match against China at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. holds her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. holds her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Aliya Mustafina of Russia competes in the women's gymnastics asymmetric bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Aliya Mustafina of Russia competes in the women's gymnastics asymmetric bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mary Killman and Mariya Loroleva of the U.S. are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne...more
Mary Killman and Mariya Loroleva of the U.S. are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Uzbekistan's Ruslan Nurudinov reacts after failing a lift in the men's 105kg Group A weightlifting clean and jerk competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Uzbekistan's Ruslan Nurudinov reacts after failing a lift in the men's 105kg Group A weightlifting clean and jerk competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Next Slideshows
Shooting at Sikh temple
A gunman kills six at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.
Mission to Mars
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity lands on the Red Planet.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Olympic controversies
From doping accusations against Chinese swimming sensation Ye Shiwen to the explusion of Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella for a racist tweet, the London...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.