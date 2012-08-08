Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 8, 2012 | 9:36am EDT

London Olympics: Day 11

<p>Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 30
<p>China's Liu Xiang sits on the track after suffering an injury in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

China's Liu Xiang sits on the track after suffering an injury in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Liu Xiang sits on the track after suffering an injury in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
2 / 30
<p>Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 30
<p>Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
4 / 30
<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 30
<p>Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 30
<p>Spain's Marina Alabau poses with her gold medal during the women's RS-X sailing class victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Spain's Marina Alabau poses with her gold medal during the women's RS-X sailing class victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Spain's Marina Alabau poses with her gold medal during the women's RS-X sailing class victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 30
<p>Australia's Damon Kelly competes in the men's 105kg Group B clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Australia's Damon Kelly competes in the men's 105kg Group B clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Australia's Damon Kelly competes in the men's 105kg Group B clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
8 / 30
<p>Britain's Stuart Hayes competes in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Britain's Stuart Hayes competes in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Britain's Stuart Hayes competes in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
9 / 30
<p>Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 30
<p>Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won...more

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 30
<p>China's Deng Linlin competes in the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

China's Deng Linlin competes in the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Deng Linlin competes in the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 30
<p>Singapore's Li Jiawei eyes the ball as she serves to South Korea's Seok Hajung in their women's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Singapore's Li Jiawei eyes the ball as she serves to South Korea's Seok Hajung in their women's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Singapore's Li Jiawei eyes the ball as she serves to South Korea's Seok Hajung in their women's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
13 / 30
<p>Belarus' Tsimafei Dzeinichenka (in blue) fights with Bulgaria's Elis Guri on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Belarus' Tsimafei Dzeinichenka (in blue) fights with Bulgaria's Elis Guri on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Belarus' Tsimafei Dzeinichenka (in blue) fights with Bulgaria's Elis Guri on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 30
<p>China's Guo Yue (R) watches as Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa whispers to team mate Sayaka Hirano (L) in their women's team gold medal table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

China's Guo Yue (R) watches as Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa whispers to team mate Sayaka Hirano (L) in their women's team gold medal table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren more

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

China's Guo Yue (R) watches as Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa whispers to team mate Sayaka Hirano (L) in their women's team gold medal table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
15 / 30
<p>Brazil's Fernando Saraiva Reis competes in the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Brazil's Fernando Saraiva Reis competes in the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Brazil's Fernando Saraiva Reis competes in the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
16 / 30
<p>Misty May-Treanor (R) and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the U.S. celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball semifinal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Misty May-Treanor (R) and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the U.S. celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball semifinal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Misty May-Treanor (R) and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the U.S. celebrate winning their women's beach volleyball semifinal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 30
<p>Japan's Yusuke Tanaka competes in the men's gymnastics parallel bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Japan's Yusuke Tanaka competes in the men's gymnastics parallel bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Japan's Yusuke Tanaka competes in the men's gymnastics parallel bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 30
<p>Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
19 / 30
<p>Netherlands' Epke Zonderland competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Netherlands' Epke Zonderland competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Netherlands' Epke Zonderland competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 30
<p>Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina embrace after receiving the top score in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. The pair won the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina embrace after receiving the top score in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. The pair won the gold medal in the event....more

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina embrace after receiving the top score in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. The pair won the gold medal in the event. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
21 / 30
<p>Danell Leyva of the U.S. competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Danell Leyva of the U.S. competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Danell Leyva of the U.S. competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 30
<p>Czech Republic's David Vala (L) fights with Cuba's Yunior Estrada Falcon on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Czech Republic's David Vala (L) fights with Cuba's Yunior Estrada Falcon on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Czech Republic's David Vala (L) fights with Cuba's Yunior Estrada Falcon on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 30
<p>Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
24 / 30
<p>Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Ukraine's Daria Iushko and Kseniya Sydorenko perform in the synchronised swimming duets final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
25 / 30
<p>Athletes compete in the women's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Athletes compete in the women's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Athletes compete in the women's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
26 / 30
<p>Ireland's Michael Conlan celebrates as he is declared the winner over France's Nordine Oubaali (R) after their Men's Fly (52kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Ireland's Michael Conlan celebrates as he is declared the winner over France's Nordine Oubaali (R) after their Men's Fly (52kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Ireland's Michael Conlan celebrates as he is declared the winner over France's Nordine Oubaali (R) after their Men's Fly (52kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
27 / 30
<p>Georgia's Manuchar Tskhadaia reacts after defeating Germany's Frank Staebler for the bronze medal on the Men's 66Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Georgia's Manuchar Tskhadaia reacts after defeating Germany's Frank Staebler for the bronze medal on the Men's 66Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Georgia's Manuchar Tskhadaia reacts after defeating Germany's Frank Staebler for the bronze medal on the Men's 66Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
28 / 30
<p>Spain's Marina Alabau holds her national flag as she celebrates winning the women's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Spain's Marina Alabau holds her national flag as she celebrates winning the women's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Spain's Marina Alabau holds her national flag as she celebrates winning the women's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
29 / 30
<p>Athletes dive as they begin to compete in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Athletes dive as they begin to compete in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Athletes dive as they begin to compete in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Philippines submerged

Philippines submerged

Next Slideshows

Philippines submerged

Philippines submerged

Deadly torrential rains flooded much of Manila and surrounding areas, forcing nearly 270,000 people to flee their homes.

Aug 08 2012
Funeral for slain Egyptian guards

Funeral for slain Egyptian guards

Crowds of mourners gather at a military funeral for 16 Egyptian border guards, slain in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.

Aug 08 2012
London Olympics: Day 10

London Olympics: Day 10

Highlights from day ten of the Olympics.

Aug 07 2012
Shooting at Sikh temple

Shooting at Sikh temple

A gunman kills six at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.

Aug 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast