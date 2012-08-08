London Olympics: Day 12
Spain's Javier Garcia Gadea (R) shoots as Montenegro's Vjekoslav Paskovic (L) defends during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Spain's Javier Garcia Gadea (R) shoots as Montenegro's Vjekoslav Paskovic (L) defends during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (R) fights Claressa Shields of the U.S. during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (R) fights Claressa Shields of the U.S. during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Haley Nemra (R) of the Marshall Islands starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Haley Nemra (R) of the Marshall Islands starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Thailand's Chanatip Sonkham (L) fights against Taiwan's Shu-Chun Yang after their women's -49kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Thailand's Chanatip Sonkham (L) fights against Taiwan's Shu-Chun Yang after their women's -49kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
New Zealand's Peter Burling (R) and Blair Tuke celebrate winning silver in the 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
New Zealand's Peter Burling (R) and Blair Tuke celebrate winning silver in the 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
China's Ruixue Jing (in red) fights with Russia's Lubov Volosova on the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
China's Ruixue Jing (in red) fights with Russia's Lubov Volosova on the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes through the barrier while chasing the ball during their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Argentina at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes through the barrier while chasing the ball during their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Argentina at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ashton Eaton of the U.S. wins in the men's decathlon 100m heat next to Brazil's Luiz Alberto de Araujo (L) and Ukraine's Oleksiy Kasyanov (R) during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ashton Eaton of the U.S. wins in the men's decathlon 100m heat next to Brazil's Luiz Alberto de Araujo (L) and Ukraine's Oleksiy Kasyanov (R) during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Claressa Shields of the U.S. celebrates as she departs the ring after being declared the winner over Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova following their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir...more
Claressa Shields of the U.S. celebrates as she departs the ring after being declared the winner over Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova following their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Colombia's Mariana Pajon competes in the women's BMX seeding run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 8, 2012. Pajon finished with the third fastest time in the race. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Colombia's Mariana Pajon competes in the women's BMX seeding run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 8, 2012. Pajon finished with the third fastest time in the race. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Turkey's Merve Aydin cries after she came in last in her women's 800m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Turkey's Merve Aydin cries after she came in last in her women's 800m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
China's Ruixue Jing (L) fights with North Korea's Un Gyong Choe on the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
China's Ruixue Jing (L) fights with North Korea's Un Gyong Choe on the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Claressa Shields of the U.S. fights Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (not shown) during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Claressa Shields of the U.S. fights Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (not shown) during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
France's Luc Abalo (R) takes a shot in his men's handball quarterfinals match against Spain at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
France's Luc Abalo (R) takes a shot in his men's handball quarterfinals match against Spain at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
China's Ma Long celebrates in his men's team gold medal table tennis singles match against South Korea's Ryu Seungmin at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
China's Ma Long celebrates in his men's team gold medal table tennis singles match against South Korea's Ryu Seungmin at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta shakes his head as he climbs out of the pool following his low-scoring last dive during the men's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. Huerta finished in sixth...more
Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta shakes his head as he climbs out of the pool following his low-scoring last dive during the men's 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 7, 2012. Huerta finished in sixth place. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Montenegro's Drasko Brguljan (R) and the bench celebrate a goal against Spain during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Montenegro's Drasko Brguljan (R) and the bench celebrate a goal against Spain during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
France's women's basketball team celebrates after defeating Czech Republic in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's women's basketball team celebrates after defeating Czech Republic in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Australia's Safwan Khalil (L) fights against Spain's Joel Gonzalez during their men's -58kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Australia's Safwan Khalil (L) fights against Spain's Joel Gonzalez during their men's -58kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Spain's Xavier Valles Trias reacts after his team was defeated by Montenegro in their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Spain's Xavier Valles Trias reacts after his team was defeated by Montenegro in their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Spain's Sergio Llull (R) dunks over France's Ronny Turiaf during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Spain's Sergio Llull (R) dunks over France's Ronny Turiaf during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
South Korea's players celebrate defeating Italy during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
South Korea's players celebrate defeating Italy during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Olivier Guillon of France riding Lord de Theize performs during the equestrian individual jumping final at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Olivier Guillon of France riding Lord de Theize performs during the equestrian individual jumping final at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke celebrate as they cross the finish line to win silver in the 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke celebrate as they cross the finish line to win silver in the 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
HongKong's Tang Peng (R) hits a return to Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov in their men's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
HongKong's Tang Peng (R) hits a return to Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov in their men's team bronze medal table tennis singles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Next Slideshows
London Olympics: Day 11
Highlights from day eleven of the Olympics.
Philippines submerged
Deadly torrential rains flooded much of Manila and surrounding areas, forcing nearly 270,000 people to flee their homes.
Funeral for slain Egyptian guards
Crowds of mourners gather at a military funeral for 16 Egyptian border guards, slain in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.
London Olympics: Day 10
Highlights from day ten of the Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.