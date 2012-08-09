Edition:
London Olympics: Day 13

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Abby Wambach (14) of the U.S. celebrates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Abby Wambach (14) of the U.S. celebrates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpah jumps in celebration after winning his men's -68kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Britain's Martin Stamper at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpah jumps in celebration after winning his men's -68kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Britain's Martin Stamper at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Brazil's Natalia Pereira (top R) celebrates with her team mates Jaqueline Carvalho and Danielle Lins (C) winning their women's semi-final volleyball match against Japan at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Brazil's Natalia Pereira (top R) celebrates with her team mates Jaqueline Carvalho and Danielle Lins (C) winning their women's semi-final volleyball match against Japan at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. ...more

<p>Japan's Saori Yoshida celebrates her victory over Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Japan's Saori Yoshida celebrates her victory over Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory...more

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Bahamas' Leevan Sands (C) is carried off on a stretcher by medical staff, after sustaining an injury in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Bahamas' Leevan Sands (C) is carried off on a stretcher by medical staff, after sustaining an injury in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski more

<p>Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (10) celebrates scoring past Japan goalkeeper Miho Fukumoto (R) in the women's final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at Wembley Stadium, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (10) celebrates scoring past Japan goalkeeper Miho Fukumoto (R) in the women's final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at Wembley Stadium, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Cuba's Alexis Copello competes in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Cuba's Alexis Copello competes in the men's triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Decathlon gold medal winner Ashton Eaton (R) of the U.S. is congratulated by silver medal winner and compatriot Trey Hardee following their men's decathlon 1500m event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Decathlon gold medal winner Ashton Eaton (R) of the U.S. is congratulated by silver medal winner and compatriot Trey Hardee following their men's decathlon 1500m event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. ...more

<p>Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino sits on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza (not shown) following their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino sits on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza (not shown) following their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8,...more

<p>Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Haley Anderson of the U.S. is offered a drink during the women's 10km marathon at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Haley Anderson of the U.S. is offered a drink during the women's 10km marathon at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova competes in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova competes in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Brigetta Barrett of the U.S. reacts as she competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Brigetta Barrett of the U.S. reacts as she competes in the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Japan's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Japan's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Germany's Kurt Kuschela kisses his team mate Peter Kretschmer (R) in the forehead after winning their men's canoe double (C2) 1000m finals A at Eton Dorney at the London 2012 Olympics Games near London, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Germany's Kurt Kuschela kisses his team mate Peter Kretschmer (R) in the forehead after winning their men's canoe double (C2) 1000m finals A at Eton Dorney at the London 2012 Olympics Games near London, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside more

<p>Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CYCLING SPORT OLYMPICS) </p>

Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CYCLING SPORT OLYMPICS)

<p>Part of Allyson Felix's hair is seen on top of her national flag, the U.S. flag, as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Part of Allyson Felix's hair is seen on top of her national flag, the U.S. flag, as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Competitors jump into the water at the start of the women's 10km marathon start at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Competitors jump into the water at the start of the women's 10km marathon start at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the Women's Light (60kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT BOXING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the Women's Light (60kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT...more

<p>Trey Hardee of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Trey Hardee of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Sweden's Sofia Mattsson fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova (in red) on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Sweden's Sofia Mattsson fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova (in red) on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Bahamas' Michael Mathieu passes the baton to his team mate Chris Brown (L) as they compete to win first place in their men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Bahamas' Michael Mathieu passes the baton to his team mate Chris Brown (L) as they compete to win first place in their men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach more

<p>Candace Parker (R) of the U.S. puts up a shot over Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Candace Parker (R) of the U.S. puts up a shot over Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

<p>Fans wave Union flags during the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Fans wave Union flags during the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Destinee Hooker (2nd L) and Jordan Larson of the U.S. celebrate a point against South Korea during their women's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Destinee Hooker (2nd L) and Jordan Larson of the U.S. celebrate a point against South Korea during their women's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Japan's Saori Yoshida reacts after defeating Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Japan's Saori Yoshida reacts after defeating Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>France's Marlene Harnois competes in her women's -57kg preliminary round taekwondo match against Chile's Yeny Contreras (not seen) at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

France's Marlene Harnois competes in her women's -57kg preliminary round taekwondo match against Chile's Yeny Contreras (not seen) at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Japan's Mai Nakagawa performs her fourth dive during the women's 10m platform semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Japan's Mai Nakagawa performs her fourth dive during the women's 10m platform semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Egypt's Yasmine Mohmed Rostom competes using the ball in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Egypt's Yasmine Mohmed Rostom competes using the ball in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Sweden's Sofia Mattsson (in blue) fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Sweden's Sofia Mattsson (in blue) fights with Russia's Valeriia Zholobova on the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Anky van Grunsven of the Netherlands riding Salinero comforts her horse after the equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Anky van Grunsven of the Netherlands riding Salinero comforts her horse after the equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza arrives for his Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza arrives for his Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match against Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's beach volleyball gold medal match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's beach volleyball gold medal match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>Aries Merritt of the U.S. (L) wins the men's 110m hurdles final ahead of compatriot and second placed Jason Richardson (R) and third placed Jamaica's Hansle Parchment (C) during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Aries Merritt of the U.S. (L) wins the men's 110m hurdles final ahead of compatriot and second placed Jason Richardson (R) and third placed Jamaica's Hansle Parchment (C) during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012....more

<p>Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) celebrate with their medals at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) celebrate with their medals at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012....more

<p>China's Ren Cancan (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

China's Ren Cancan (R) fights Britain's Nicola Adams during their Women's Fly (51kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates after setting a world record win the men's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Rudisha set a new world record of 1:40.91. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates after setting a world record win the men's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Rudisha set a new world record of 1:40.91. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

