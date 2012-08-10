London Olympics: Day 14
Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Cyclists compete in the men's BMX final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Cyclists compete in the men's BMX final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
China's Qiu Bo performs a dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China's Qiu Bo performs a dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of the U.S. team pose with their national flags by the scoreboard after winning the women's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. The team, made up of (from L to R) Tianna Madison,...more
Members of the U.S. team pose with their national flags by the scoreboard after winning the women's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. The team, made up of (from L to R) Tianna Madison, Carmelita Jeter, Bianca Knight and Allyson Felix, set a new world record with a time of 40.82 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Brazil's Bruno Rezende celebrates with his team mates winning the second set against Italy during their men's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Brazil's Bruno Rezende celebrates with his team mates winning the second set against Italy during their men's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Britain's Peter Waterfield performs a dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Britain's Peter Waterfield performs a dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
South Korea's players toss coach Myung Bo Hong (top) into the air while celebrating their 2-0 victory over Japan in their men's bronze medal soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 10, 2012. ...more
South Korea's players toss coach Myung Bo Hong (top) into the air while celebrating their 2-0 victory over Japan in their men's bronze medal soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Germany's Helena Fromm celebrates with a national flag and her coach Carlos Esteves (L) after winning her women's -67kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Australia's Carmen Marton at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. ...more
Germany's Helena Fromm celebrates with a national flag and her coach Carlos Esteves (L) after winning her women's -67kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Australia's Carmen Marton at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Africa's Oscar Pistorius runs the final leg of the men's 4x400m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
South Africa's Oscar Pistorius runs the final leg of the men's 4x400m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Referee Jose Eduardo Cornelio (L) of Aruba gestures during the men's -80kg bronze medal taekwondo match between Armenia's Arman Yeremyan and Britain's Muhammad Lutalo (top) at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. ...more
Referee Jose Eduardo Cornelio (L) of Aruba gestures during the men's -80kg bronze medal taekwondo match between Armenia's Arman Yeremyan and Britain's Muhammad Lutalo (top) at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Russia's Alexey Obmochaev dives for the ball during their men's semi-final volleyball match against Bulgaria at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Russia's Alexey Obmochaev dives for the ball during their men's semi-final volleyball match against Bulgaria at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov (in red) fights with Russia's Dzhamal Otarsultanov on the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov (in red) fights with Russia's Dzhamal Otarsultanov on the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Australia's Mathew Belcher and Malcolm Page celebrate as they cross the finish line to win gold in the men's 470 sailing class during the medal race at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 10, 2012....more
Australia's Mathew Belcher and Malcolm Page celebrate as they cross the finish line to win gold in the men's 470 sailing class during the medal race at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Spain's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spain's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Venezuela's Ricardo Roberty Moreno bleeds during his fight with Guinea-Bissau's Augusto Midana on the 74Kg on the Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Venezuela's Ricardo Roberty Moreno bleeds during his fight with Guinea-Bissau's Augusto Midana on the 74Kg on the Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Alex Meyer of the U.S. drinks as he competes in the men's 10km marathon swimming at Hyde Park during the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Alex Meyer of the U.S. drinks as he competes in the men's 10km marathon swimming at Hyde Park during the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Italy's Clemente Russo celebrates with his trainers after being declared the winner over Azerbajan's Teymur Mammadov following their Men's Heavy (91kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Italy's Clemente Russo celebrates with his trainers after being declared the winner over Azerbajan's Teymur Mammadov following their Men's Heavy (91kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Latvia's Rihards Veide (back C) and Edzus Treimanis (L) crash with France's Quentin Caleyron (14) and Connor Fields of the U.S. as Australia's Khalen Young (R) rides by during the men's BMX semi-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the...more
Latvia's Rihards Veide (back C) and Edzus Treimanis (L) crash with France's Quentin Caleyron (14) and Connor Fields of the U.S. as Australia's Khalen Young (R) rides by during the men's BMX semi-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Serbia's Nikolina Moldovan competes in the women's kayak single (K1) 200m heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Jim Young
Serbia's Nikolina Moldovan competes in the women's kayak single (K1) 200m heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mongolia's Munkh-Erdene Uranchimeg (R) knocks Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk to the canvas during their Men's Light Welter (64kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mongolia's Munkh-Erdene Uranchimeg (R) knocks Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk to the canvas during their Men's Light Welter (64kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spain's Marc Gasol (R) fouls Russia's Vitaliy Fridzon during their men's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spain's Marc Gasol (R) fouls Russia's Vitaliy Fridzon during their men's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Montenegro's Bojana Popovic (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during their women's semi-final match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Montenegro's Bojana Popovic (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during their women's semi-final match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Canada's Matthew Judah Gentry on the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Canada's Matthew Judah Gentry on the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Argentina's Miguel Antonio Correa reacts after competing in the men's kayak double (K2) 200m semifinal at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Argentina's Miguel Antonio Correa reacts after competing in the men's kayak double (K2) 200m semifinal at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
China's Zou Shiming (L) fights Ireland's Paddy Barnes during their Men's Light Fly (49kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
China's Zou Shiming (L) fights Ireland's Paddy Barnes during their Men's Light Fly (49kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Montenegro's players look on in the final seconds of their team's loss to Croatia in their Men's Semifinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Montenegro's players look on in the final seconds of their team's loss to Croatia in their Men's Semifinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Athletes dive at the start of the men's 10km marathon swimming at Hyde Park during the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Athletes dive at the start of the men's 10km marathon swimming at Hyde Park during the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Japan's team are seen from underwater as they dive in to perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Japan's team are seen from underwater as they dive in to perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Russia's Denis Tsargush on the semifinals of the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Russia's Denis Tsargush on the semifinals of the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's Daria Dmitrievai competes using the ribbon in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Russia's Daria Dmitrievai competes using the ribbon in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Tropical storm Ernesto
Tropical Storm Ernesto skirts across the coast of Mexico.
London Olympics: Day 13
Highlights from day thirteen of the Olympics.
Bolt's double-double gold
Usain Bolt proves lightning can strike twice by defending both his 200m and 100m gold medal wins from Beijing.
The hottest month ever
July really was the hottest month in recorded U.S. history.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.