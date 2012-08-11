Edition:
London Olympics: Day 15

<p>Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Bulgaria's Silviya Miteva competes using the ball in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Athletes compete during the fencing event of the men's modern pentathlon at the London 2012 Olympics at the Copper Box August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Gabon's Anthony Obame (R) kicks Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) in the face as they compete in their men's 80kg gold medal taekwondo final at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Australia's Jared Tallent falls to his knees as he celebrates after crossing the finish line to win silver in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Britain's Tom Daley (C) is thrown into the pool by the British diving team after he won the bronze medal in the men's 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Japan's Koichiro Morioka is helped by officials after staggering across the finish line in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay final ahead of Ryan Bailey of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Australia's Liz Cambage (C) is guarded by Russia's Nadezhda Grishaeva (R) and Natalya Vodopyanova during their women's bronze medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt is kissed by a fan after his team won the men's 4x100m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. The team set a new world record with a time of 36.84 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Russia's Evgeniya Kanaeva competes using the clubs in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Britain's Anthony Joshua departs the ring after he was declared the winner over Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko following their Men's Super Heavy ( 91kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Cuba's Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (in red) fights with Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Japan's Erika Araki, Maiko Kano and Ai Otomo (L-R) celebrate winning their women's bronze medal volleyball match against South Korea at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Coleman Scott of U. S. (in blue) reacts afer beating Japan's Kenichi Yumoto on the repechage of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Britain's Mo Farah (front) runs to win gold ahead of competitors in the men's 5000m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) reacts as he fights against China's Xiaobo Liu during their men's 80kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Destinee Hooker of the U.S. celebrates a point against Brazil during their women's gold medal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) celebrates with Britain's Mo Farah on the podium after each receiving gold medals, Bolt for men's 4x100m relay and Farah for men's 5000m at the victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin passes Buckingham Palace in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Great Britain's Jonathan Clarke reacts after his team being defeated by Australia during their men's bronze medal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Italy's Carlo Molfetta (L) celebrates his victory over Gabon's Anthony Obame (R) in their men's 80kg gold medal taekwondo final at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

<p>Thailand's Kaeo Pongprayoon prays after China's Zou Shiming was declared the winner in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympics August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Saturday, August 11, 2012

