London Olympics: Day 2

<p>Spectators cheer during the men's Group A volleyball match between Britain and Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>China's Zhong Man celebrates defeating South Korea's Kim Junghwan (not pictured) during their men's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Members of France's 4x100m men's freestyle relay team Clement Lefert, Fabien Gilot and Amaury Leveaux cheer as their anchor Yannick Agnel swims the final leg, during the event final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. France avenged their defeat to the United States in Beijing four years ago when they snatched the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metres freestyle final at the London Olympics on Sunday. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Japan's Ryosuke Irie jumps into the water to start his men's 100m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Riders cycle past Buckingham Palace at the start of the women's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Ethiene Cristina Gonser Franco of Brazil (C) prays whilst teammate Harumy Mariko de Freitas performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Japan's Masashi Ebinuma fights with Kazakhstan's Sergey Lim (blue) in their men's -66kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Uzbekistan's Ruslan Makarov drops weights on the men's 56Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte reacts after placing first in heat 4 of the women's 100m breaststroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks down at the pool after his team was beaten to the gold by France in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Iran's Soulmaz Abbasiazad rows in the women's single sculls repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Indonesia's Jadi Setiadi competes on the 56Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Brazil's Alison (2nd L) tries to block a spike by Austria's Alexander Horst as Brazil's Emanuel (L) and Austria's Clemens Doppler (R) look on during their men's beach volleyball preliminary round match at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Spectators sit under an umbrella as they watch under rain the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Vasiliki Millousi of Greece performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>South Korea's Na Ah-reum signs in for the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Austria's Alexander Horst saves the ball during their men's beach volleyball preliminary round match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Horses Guards Parade July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Taiwan's Tien Chia Chen reacts after failing to qualify for the finals, during in the women's 10m Air Pistol qualification competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in southeast London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Poland's Aleksandra J Klejnowska-Krzywanska reacts after successful lift on the women's 53Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Competitors swim in the women's 100m backstroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Kristina Cook of Britain is pictured through a wall of rain as she rides Miners Frolic during the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Egypt's Ahmed Awad fights with United Arab Emirates' Humaid Alderei (blue) during their men's -66kg elimination round of 32 judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Egypt's Mohamed Salah Ghaly (R) celebrates after scoring against New Zealand with his teammates during their men's Group C football match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Old Trafford, Manchester, northern England July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Soldiers sit in the empty seats held by the IOC as they watch the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Germany's Michael Fuchs (L) and Birgit Michels celebrate after defeating Britain's Chris Adcock and Imogen Bankier in their mixed doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Elsa Garcia Rodriguez Blancas of Mexico performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Italy's Rosalba Forciniti celebrates after defeating South Korea's Kim Kyung-Ok in their women's -52kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>The hairdo of Italy's Aldo Montano is seen as he preapres to compete against Valery Pryiemka (not pictured) of Belarus during their men's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Georgia Bonora of Australia slips as she competes on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Netherlands' Marianne Vos (L) reacts as she crosses the finish line ahead of Britain's Elizabeth Armitstead to win the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo competes on the women's 53Kg weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>The peloton passes by the Queen Victoria memorial near Buckingham Palace during the women's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Italy's Diego Occhiuzzi reacts defeating his compatriot Aldo Montano (not seen) during their men's sabre individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Australia's Tamsin Hinchley (L) spikes against Kerri Walsh Jennings of the U.S. during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Brazil's Leandrinho Barbosa (2nd L) drives to the basket during their men's Group B basketball match against Australia at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Uzbekistan's Ruslan Makarov reacts after his lift on the men's 56Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Japan's Reika Kakiiwa and Mizuki Fujii (pictured) play against Singapore's Shinta Mulia Sari and Yao Lei during their women's doubles group play stage badminton match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov fights against Thailand's Saylom Ardee during the men's light (60kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Gold medallist Guo Wenjun of China stands on the podium as the winners' flags are raised at the victory ceremony for the women's 10m Air Pistol competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Rain clouds are seen over Horses Guards Parade, where the beach volleyball competition is taking place, at the London 2012 Olympics Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

