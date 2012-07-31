London Olympics: Day 3
Micronesia's Manuel Minginfel drops weights on the men's 62Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Austria's Sabrina Filzmoser (blue) lies on the mat after losing to France's Automne Pavia in their women's -57kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Missy Franklin of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
South Korea's Shin A Lam reacts after being defeated by Germany's Britta Heidemann (not seen) during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Tunisia's Sarra Besbes (R) celebrates defeating South Korea's Choi Injeong during their women's epee individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sand is kicked up as Switzerland's Nadine Zumkehr tries to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo more
South Korea's players celebrate after defeating Denmark in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
View of the hair of Venus Williams of the U.S. during her women's singles tennis match against Italy's Sara Errani at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Tom Daley (L) and Peter Waterfield perform their sixth dive in the men's synchronised 10m platform final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
China's Hui Ruoqi spikes the ball as Turkey's Gozde Sonsirma, Bahar Toksoy and Naz Aydemir (front L-R) try to block the shot during their women's Group B volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan...more
Netherlands' Dex Elmont fights with France's Ugo Legrand (blue) during the men's -73kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Greece's Maria Tsiartsiani and Vasiliki Arvaniti (facing camera) celebrate after winning their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del...more
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking third place in his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Germany's David Schroeder and Frank Henze compete in the men's canoe double (C2) heats at the Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's Tom Daley rests in between dives in the men's synchronised 10m platform final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Acrobats perform during a pre-game show at the volleyball arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Denmark's Ann Grete Norgaard celebrates a goal against South Korea in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
China's Ding Ning serves to Hong Kong's Jiang Huajun in their women's singles fourth round table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Race officials hold on to the boats before the start of the men's four heat at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Britain's Nicola Wilson rides Opposition Buzz as she competes in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Romania's Corina Caprioriu celebrates as she defeats Marti Malloy of the U.S. in their women's -57kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Netherlands' Dex Elmont fights with France's Ugo Legrand (blue) during the men's -73kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's Monika Sozanska celebrates defeating Russia's Violetta Kolobova (not seen) during their women's epee individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Marcus Browne (R) of the U.S. goes to the mat during his fight against Australia's Damien Hooper in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Austria's Werner Schlager serves to China's Wang Hao in their men's singles third round table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Sand is kicked up as Hana Klapalova of the Czech Republic returns a shot during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Mauritius at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo more
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after taking third place in his men's 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China's team react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Spain at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Micronesia's Manuel Minginfel drops weights on the men's 62Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
South Korea's Kim Yeon-koung eyes the ball during their women's Group B volleyball match against Serbia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A young fan takes a nap during the women's handball Preliminaries Group A match between Russia and Britain at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
South Korea's players celebrate after defeating Denmark in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Great Britain's Zoe Smith competes on the women's 58Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Germany's Katrin Holtwick (R) spikes the ball as Brazil's Juliana tries to block it during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Spain's Eduard Tubau jumps over a Pakistan player's hockey stick during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Czech Republic's Jaromir Jezek (blue) sits on the mat during the men's -73kg elimination round of 16 judo match against South Korea's Wang Ki-Chun at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Serbia's Nemanja Mirosavljev reacts before shooting during the 10m air rifle men's qualification round at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Russia's Irina Bliznova attempts to score against Britain's Lynn McCafferty (R) in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Britain's Tom Daley wraps a towel around his eyes before taking part in the men's synchronised 10m platform final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Competitors row in the men's four heat at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Britain's Tom Daley (L) and Peter Waterfield swim to the side after performing a dive in the men's synchronised 10m platform final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
China's Ye Shiwen swims to a first place finish during her women's 200m individual medley heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
France's Isabelle Yacoubou (R) and team mate France's Emmeline Ndongue (2nd R) reach for the rebound with Australia's Suzy Batkovic (C) and Jennifer Screen look on during the women's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena...more
Angola's Natalia Bernardo takes a shot against Croatia's Andrea Seric (L) and Kristina Franic in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica more
Japan's Moe Kaifuchi competes in the women's kayak (K1) heats at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to France's Julien Benneteau in their men's singles tennis match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Trevor Moore and Erik Storck of the U.S. sail before the first race of the men's 49er class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
