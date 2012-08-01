London Olympics: Day 5
Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberge sails before the third race of the men's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Netherlands' Dorian Van Rijsselberge sails before the third race of the men's RS-X sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Brazil's Samira Rocha (L) takes a shot against Britain's Kathryn Fudge in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Brazil's Samira Rocha (L) takes a shot against Britain's Kathryn Fudge in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Leandro Damiao (R) of Brazil scores a goal during their men's first round Group C preliminary soccer match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Leandro Damiao (R) of Brazil scores a goal during their men's first round Group C preliminary soccer match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Spain's Samuel Hernanz competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's Samuel Hernanz competes in the men's kayak (K1) semifinals at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angola's Nair Almeida (C) is challenged by Montenegro's Suzana Lazovic (L) and Ana Radovic in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica more
Angola's Nair Almeida (C) is challenged by Montenegro's Suzana Lazovic (L) and Ana Radovic in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
South Korea's Choi Hyeonju aims during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 1, 2012. August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
South Korea's Choi Hyeonju aims during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 1, 2012. August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ireland's John Joe Nevin (R) fights against Kazakhstan's Knat Abutalipov in their Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
China's Chen Fei celebrates after defeating Japan's Haruka Tachimoto in their women's -70kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
China's Chen Fei celebrates after defeating Japan's Haruka Tachimoto in their women's -70kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil's Juliana Silva dusts off sand from her legs during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Czech Republic's Hana Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012....more
Brazil's Juliana Silva dusts off sand from her legs during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Czech Republic's Hana Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Photographers react as Algeria's Safia Boukhima crashes into the boards as she chases after the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan...more
Photographers react as Algeria's Safia Boukhima crashes into the boards as she chases after the ball during their women's Group A volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Italy's Paolo Pizzo competes against Senegal's Alexandre Bouzaid (front) during their men's epee individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Italy's Paolo Pizzo competes against Senegal's Alexandre Bouzaid (front) during their men's epee individual round of 16 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m individual medley heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks up after his men's 200m individual medley heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Mexico's Yahel Castillo and Julian Sanchez (top) perform their second dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mexico's Yahel Castillo and Julian Sanchez (top) perform their second dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Team Canada toss a team mate into the water to celebrate their second place in the men's eight Final A to win silver during the victory ceremony at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Team Canada toss a team mate into the water to celebrate their second place in the men's eight Final A to win silver during the victory ceremony at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic...more
Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to a first place finish in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ryan Lochte of the U.S. swims to a first place finish in his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ukraine's Nataliya Smal fights with Spain's Cecilia Blanco (blue) during their women's -70kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hungary's players react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungary's players react during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
(From top to bottom) Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki, Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and China's Zhang Fenglin are seen underwater as they swim in the men's 200m backstroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012....more
(From top to bottom) Poland's Radoslaw Kawecki, Ryan Lochte of the U.S. and China's Zhang Fenglin are seen underwater as they swim in the men's 200m backstroke heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
(L to R) Australia's Anna Flanagan, Fiona Boyce and Jodie Schulz celebrate their victory over Germany after their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012....more
(L to R) Australia's Anna Flanagan, Fiona Boyce and Jodie Schulz celebrate their victory over Germany after their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Italy's Elisa Casanova rests during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Italy's Elisa Casanova rests during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov fights withGermany's Christophe Lambert (blue) during their men's -90kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Azerbaijan's Elkhan Mammadov fights withGermany's Christophe Lambert (blue) during their men's -90kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
China's Xu Linyin serves against Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Sergey Prokopyev during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo more
China's Xu Linyin serves against Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Sergey Prokopyev during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Montenegro's goalkeeper Marina Vukcevic saves a shot by Angola's Isabel Guialo in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Montenegro's goalkeeper Marina Vukcevic saves a shot by Angola's Isabel Guialo in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mauritius' Natacha Rigobert reacts after losing a point to Germany's Katrin Holtwick and Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012....more
Mauritius' Natacha Rigobert reacts after losing a point to Germany's Katrin Holtwick and Ilka Semmler during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Norway's Heidi Loke (L) and Amanda Kurtovic challenges South Korea's Sim Haein in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Norway's Heidi Loke (L) and Amanda Kurtovic challenges South Korea's Sim Haein in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Team Germany celebrates winning the men's eight Final A to win gold at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Team Germany celebrates winning the men's eight Final A to win gold at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kazakhstan's Kirill Pavlov competes on the men's 77Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Kazakhstan's Kirill Pavlov competes on the men's 77Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Danell Leyva of the U.S. covers himself with his towel between events during the men's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Danell Leyva of the U.S. covers himself with his towel between events during the men's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Norway's Linn Jorum Sulland scores a goal on South Korea's goalkeeper Ju Hui in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Norway's Linn Jorum Sulland scores a goal on South Korea's goalkeeper Ju Hui in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Montenegro's Andela Bulatovic and Ana Dokic (R) challenge Angola's Nair Almeida in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Montenegro's Andela Bulatovic and Ana Dokic (R) challenge Angola's Nair Almeida in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Norway's Bartosz Piasecki celebrates his victory against France's Yannick Borel during their men's epee individual quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Norway's Bartosz Piasecki celebrates his victory against France's Yannick Borel during their men's epee individual quarterfinals fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic...more
Supporters of Britain's John Garcia-Thompson and Steve Grotowski cheer during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Norway's Tarjei Viken Skarlund and Tarjei Viken Skarlund at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
(L-R) Britain's Joanne Jackson, Rebecca Turner, Caitlin McClatchey and Eleanor Faulkner react after their women's 4x200m freestyle relay heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. Britain qualified for the final...more
(L-R) Britain's Joanne Jackson, Rebecca Turner, Caitlin McClatchey and Eleanor Faulkner react after their women's 4x200m freestyle relay heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. Britain qualified for the final in seventh place. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic takes a shot against Angola in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic takes a shot against Angola in their women's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
American Samoa's Megan Fonteno prepares to swim in the women's 100m freestyle heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
American Samoa's Megan Fonteno prepares to swim in the women's 100m freestyle heats during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A general view shows the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park during the men's Group A hockey match between Pakistan and Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A general view shows the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park during the men's Group A hockey match between Pakistan and Argentina at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Hungary's Rita Dravucz controls the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungary's Rita Dravucz controls the ball during their women's preliminary round Group A water polo match against China at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russia's Ilya Zakharov (L) and Evgeny Kuznetsov dip their silver medals in the diving pool during the men's synchronised 3m springboard victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne more
Russia's Ilya Zakharov (L) and Evgeny Kuznetsov dip their silver medals in the diving pool during the men's synchronised 3m springboard victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate winning the gold medal after their women's pair Final A at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning celebrate winning the gold medal after their women's pair Final A at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
South Korea's Song Dae-Nam celebrates after defeating Cuba's Asley Gonzalez in their men's -90kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
South Korea's Song Dae-Nam celebrates after defeating Cuba's Asley Gonzalez in their men's -90kg final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The referee enquires after Germany's Kerstin Thiele during her fight with China's Chen Fei in their women's -70kg semi-final B judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
South Korea's Ye-Sul Hwang slaps her cheeks before fighting against Switzerland's Juliane Robra in their women's -70kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Korea's Ye-Sul Hwang slaps her cheeks before fighting against Switzerland's Juliane Robra in their women's -70kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez Gil is pushed off after his chain broke at the start ramp during the men's individual time trial road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez Gil is pushed off after his chain broke at the start ramp during the men's individual time trial road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Spain's players wait to defend a penalty corner during their men's Group A hockey match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spain's players wait to defend a penalty corner during their men's Group A hockey match against Australia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mariel Zagunis of the U.S. arrives to compete against Indonesia's Diah Permatasari in women's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mariel Zagunis of the U.S. arrives to compete against Indonesia's Diah Permatasari in women's sabre individual round of 32 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Norway's Goril Snorroeggen (2nd R) blocks a shot by South Korea's Ryu Eun-hee in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Norway's Goril Snorroeggen (2nd R) blocks a shot by South Korea's Ryu Eun-hee in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Turkey's Neslihan Darnel (bottom) and Bahar Toksoy (L) defend a spike from Serbia's Brankica Mihajlovic (R) as Milena Rasic looks on during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012....more
Turkey's Neslihan Darnel (bottom) and Bahar Toksoy (L) defend a spike from Serbia's Brankica Mihajlovic (R) as Milena Rasic looks on during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Monaco's Mathias Raymond celebrates after his men's single sculls semifinals at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Monaco's Mathias Raymond celebrates after his men's single sculls semifinals at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
South Africa's Freedom Chiya reacts on the ground during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Poland's Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012....more
South Africa's Freedom Chiya reacts on the ground during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Poland's Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen (L) of the U.S. perform a dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. The U.S. team placed third. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Troy Dumais and Kristian Ipsen (L) of the U.S. perform a dive during the men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. The U.S. team placed third. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
China's Li Xiaoxia celebrates in her women's singles gold medal table tennis match against China's Ding Ning at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
China's Li Xiaoxia celebrates in her women's singles gold medal table tennis match against China's Ding Ning at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
London Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from the fourth day of the London Olympic Games.
Phelps' 22 medals
Michael Phelps holds the record for most Olympic medals with 22.
India in the dark
Half of India's 1.2 billion people are without power in the country's second major blackout in as many days.
London Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from the third day of the London Olympic Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.