London Paralympics

<p>China's Qing Xu prepares for his Men's 50m Freestyle - S6 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S6 category is for swimmers with short stature, amputations of both arms or moderate co-ordination problems. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

China's Qing Xu prepares for his Men's 50m Freestyle - S6 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S6 category is for swimmers with short stature, amputations of both arms or moderate co-ordination problems.

Monday, September 10, 2012

China's Qing Xu prepares for his Men's 50m Freestyle - S6 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S6 category is for swimmers with short stature, amputations of both arms or moderate co-ordination problems. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, September 10, 2012

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>China's Jingjing Zhou reacts during her victory over Britain's Justine Moore in the qualification round of Women's Individual Foil- Category B on the first day of Fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 4, 2012. Category B athletes have an impairment that affects either their trunk or their fencing arm. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

China's Jingjing Zhou reacts during her victory over Britain's Justine Moore in the qualification round of Women's Individual Foil- Category B on the first day of Fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 4, 2012. Category B athletes have an impairment that affects either their trunk or their fencing arm.

Monday, September 10, 2012

China's Jingjing Zhou reacts during her victory over Britain's Justine Moore in the qualification round of Women's Individual Foil- Category B on the first day of Fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 4, 2012. Category B athletes have an impairment that affects either their trunk or their fencing arm. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Britain's David Anthony celebrates after scoring a goal during their Wheelchair Rugby match against the U.S. during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Britain's David Anthony celebrates after scoring a goal during their Wheelchair Rugby match against the U.S. during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 10, 2012

Britain's David Anthony celebrates after scoring a goal during their Wheelchair Rugby match against the U.S. during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Oscar Pistorius of South Africa celebrates winning the Men's 400m T44 Final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa celebrates winning the Men's 400m T44 Final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, September 10, 2012

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa celebrates winning the Men's 400m T44 Final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Iran's Peyman Nasiri Bazanjani celebrates after winning the Men's 1500m Final T20 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Iran's Peyman Nasiri Bazanjani celebrates after winning the Men's 1500m Final T20 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 10, 2012

Iran's Peyman Nasiri Bazanjani celebrates after winning the Men's 1500m Final T20 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>China's Chen Hongjie competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

China's Chen Hongjie competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 10, 2012

China's Chen Hongjie competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Ricardo Alves Steinmetz (2nd R) of Brazil tries to get through China's defense during their Men's 5-a-side football preliminary round match during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Riverside Stadium at the Olympic Park in London, September 4, 2012. Paralympic 5-a-side football is played by the visually impaired and all players wear blindfolds. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Ricardo Alves Steinmetz (2nd R) of Brazil tries to get through China's defense during their Men's 5-a-side football preliminary round match during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Riverside Stadium at the Olympic Park in London, September 4, 2012. Paralympic 5-a-side football is played by the visually impaired and all players wear blindfolds.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Ricardo Alves Steinmetz (2nd R) of Brazil tries to get through China's defense during their Men's 5-a-side football preliminary round match during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Riverside Stadium at the Olympic Park in London, September 4, 2012. Paralympic 5-a-side football is played by the visually impaired and all players wear blindfolds. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 10, 2012

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>China's Xu Qing (L), Zheng Tao (C) and Brazil's Adriano de Lima prepare to race in the men's 50m Freestyle - S6 heats during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S6 category is for swimmers who have amputations of both arms, swimmers of short stature or moderate co-ordination problems. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

China's Xu Qing (L), Zheng Tao (C) and Brazil's Adriano de Lima prepare to race in the men's 50m Freestyle - S6 heats during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S6 category is for swimmers who have amputations of both arms, swimmers of short stature or moderate co-ordination problems.

Monday, September 10, 2012

China's Xu Qing (L), Zheng Tao (C) and Brazil's Adriano de Lima prepare to race in the men's 50m Freestyle - S6 heats during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S6 category is for swimmers who have amputations of both arms, swimmers of short stature or moderate co-ordination problems. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Britain's Jonnie Peacock (2nd L) wins the men's 100m T-44 final ahead of South Africa's Amu Fourie (L), Richard Browne of the U.S. (2nd R) and South Africa's Oscar Pistorius in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's Jonnie Peacock (2nd L) wins the men's 100m T-44 final ahead of South Africa's Amu Fourie (L), Richard Browne of the U.S. (2nd R) and South Africa's Oscar Pistorius in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Britain's Jonnie Peacock (2nd L) wins the men's 100m T-44 final ahead of South Africa's Amu Fourie (L), Richard Browne of the U.S. (2nd R) and South Africa's Oscar Pistorius in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Matt Stutzman of the U.S. prepares to fire an arrow in the Men's Individual Compound-Open Archery final at the Royal Artillery Barracks venue during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Stutzman won silver, beaten in the final by Jere Forsberg of Finland. Stutzman has both arms missing and so fires the arrow with his teeth, holding the bow with his foot. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Matt Stutzman of the U.S. prepares to fire an arrow in the Men's Individual Compound-Open Archery final at the Royal Artillery Barracks venue during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Stutzman won silver, beaten in the final by Jere Forsberg of Finland. Stutzman has both arms missing and so fires the arrow with his teeth, holding the bow with his foot.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Matt Stutzman of the U.S. prepares to fire an arrow in the Men's Individual Compound-Open Archery final at the Royal Artillery Barracks venue during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. Stutzman won silver, beaten in the final by Jere Forsberg of Finland. Stutzman has both arms missing and so fires the arrow with his teeth, holding the bow with his foot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A paralympic athelete is lifted into the air in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A paralympic athelete is lifted into the air in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 10, 2012

A paralympic athelete is lifted into the air in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Brazil's Alan Oliveira (R) is congratulated by South Africa's Oscar Pistorius after winning the Men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. Pistorius complained vociferously about the length of his opponent's blades after he was beaten into second by Brazil's Oliveira in the men's 200 metres final at the London Paralympic Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Brazil's Alan Oliveira (R) is congratulated by South Africa's Oscar Pistorius after winning the Men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. Pistorius complained vociferously about...more

Monday, September 10, 2012

Brazil's Alan Oliveira (R) is congratulated by South Africa's Oscar Pistorius after winning the Men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. Pistorius complained vociferously about the length of his opponent's blades after he was beaten into second by Brazil's Oliveira in the men's 200 metres final at the London Paralympic Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Former Paralympic archer, Margaret Maughan, lights the cauldron in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Former Paralympic archer, Margaret Maughan, lights the cauldron in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 10, 2012

Former Paralympic archer, Margaret Maughan, lights the cauldron in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Britain's Scott Moorhouse stretches in the men's F42 classification javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Britain's Scott Moorhouse stretches in the men's F42 classification javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 10, 2012

Britain's Scott Moorhouse stretches in the men's F42 classification javelin final at the Olympic Stadium in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Brazil's Luciano dos Santos Pereira knocks over an official as he competes in the men's triple jump - F11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. Santos Pereira was competing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Brazil's Luciano dos Santos Pereira knocks over an official as he competes in the men's triple jump - F11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. Santos Pereira was competing against other athletes who were also visually impaired.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Brazil's Luciano dos Santos Pereira knocks over an official as he competes in the men's triple jump - F11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. Santos Pereira was competing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>South Africa's Radebe Samkelo looks at his gold medal which he received for the men's 4 x 100 relay - T42-46 in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

South Africa's Radebe Samkelo looks at his gold medal which he received for the men's 4 x 100 relay - T42-46 in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 10, 2012

South Africa's Radebe Samkelo looks at his gold medal which he received for the men's 4 x 100 relay - T42-46 in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) and her guide Guilherme Soares de Santana cross the finish line to win the women's 100m - T11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 5, 2012. The pair were racing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) and her guide Guilherme Soares de Santana cross the finish line to win the women's 100m - T11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 5, 2012. The pair were racing against other athletes who were also visually impaired.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) and her guide Guilherme Soares de Santana cross the finish line to win the women's 100m - T11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 5, 2012. The pair were racing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Britain's Sarah Storey reacts after winning the Women's Individual C4-5 500m track cycling Time Trial at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition athletes with an impairment that affects their legs, arms and/or trunk compete using a standard bicycle, the number indicates the level of impairment with 1 being the most impaired and 5 the least. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Britain's Sarah Storey reacts after winning the Women's Individual C4-5 500m track cycling Time Trial at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition...more

Monday, September 10, 2012

Britain's Sarah Storey reacts after winning the Women's Individual C4-5 500m track cycling Time Trial at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition athletes with an impairment that affects their legs, arms and/or trunk compete using a standard bicycle, the number indicates the level of impairment with 1 being the most impaired and 5 the least. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Cameron Leslie of New Zealand prepares to compete in his men's 150m IM SM4 heat at the London 2012 Paralympic games at the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Cameron Leslie of New Zealand prepares to compete in his men's 150m IM SM4 heat at the London 2012 Paralympic games at the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, September 10, 2012

Cameron Leslie of New Zealand prepares to compete in his men's 150m IM SM4 heat at the London 2012 Paralympic games at the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Zeng Sini of China competes in the gold medal final of the Women's Individual C1-2-3 Pursuit on the first day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London, August 30, 2012. Zeng won gold. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Zeng Sini of China competes in the gold medal final of the Women's Individual C1-2-3 Pursuit on the first day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London, August 30, 2012. Zeng won gold.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Zeng Sini of China competes in the gold medal final of the Women's Individual C1-2-3 Pursuit on the first day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London, August 30, 2012. Zeng won gold. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Swimmers train during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Swimmers train during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 10, 2012

Swimmers train during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Britain's Louise Sugden falls to the floor during their Wheelchair Basketball women's preliminary match against Australia at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's Louise Sugden falls to the floor during their Wheelchair Basketball women's preliminary match against Australia at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 10, 2012

Britain's Louise Sugden falls to the floor during their Wheelchair Basketball women's preliminary match against Australia at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Natalia Partyka of Poland serves during her Women's Singles C10 table tennis classification match against Umran Ertis of Turkey at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. The world number one who was a gold medallist both in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics, is also the only female athlete to be competing in both the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Natalia Partyka of Poland serves during her Women's Singles C10 table tennis classification match against Umran Ertis of Turkey at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. The world number one who was a gold medallist both in the 2008...more

Monday, September 10, 2012

Natalia Partyka of Poland serves during her Women's Singles C10 table tennis classification match against Umran Ertis of Turkey at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. The world number one who was a gold medallist both in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics, is also the only female athlete to be competing in both the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Competitors are seen through the Paralympic flame as they race during the Women's 5000m T54 classification heats at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Competitors are seen through the Paralympic flame as they race during the Women's 5000m T54 classification heats at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 10, 2012

Competitors are seen through the Paralympic flame as they race during the Women's 5000m T54 classification heats at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Canada's Paul Tingley (R) competes in the Single Person Keelboat (2.4mR) sailing competition during the London 2012 Paralympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Canada's Paul Tingley (R) competes in the Single Person Keelboat (2.4mR) sailing competition during the London 2012 Paralympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, September 10, 2012

Canada's Paul Tingley (R) competes in the Single Person Keelboat (2.4mR) sailing competition during the London 2012 Paralympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Britain's Anthony Stephens arrives to compete in the men's 100m freestyle - S5 final in the Aquatics Centre at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's Anthony Stephens arrives to compete in the men's 100m freestyle - S5 final in the Aquatics Centre at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 10, 2012

Britain's Anthony Stephens arrives to compete in the men's 100m freestyle - S5 final in the Aquatics Centre at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Mexico's Arnulfo Castorena wipes his tears after receiving his silver medal for the Men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final event during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. Castorena was competing against other athletes who had a similar degree of physical impairment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Mexico's Arnulfo Castorena wipes his tears after receiving his silver medal for the Men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final event during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. Castorena was competing against other athletes who had a similar degree of physical impairment.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Mexico's Arnulfo Castorena wipes his tears after receiving his silver medal for the Men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final event during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. Castorena was competing against other athletes who had a similar degree of physical impairment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Sarah Storey of Britain kisses husband Barney after winning the Women's Time Trial C5 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch racing circuit near Sevenoaks September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Sarah Storey of Britain kisses husband Barney after winning the Women's Time Trial C5 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch racing circuit near Sevenoaks September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, September 10, 2012

Sarah Storey of Britain kisses husband Barney after winning the Women's Time Trial C5 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch racing circuit near Sevenoaks September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Australia's Grant Patterson removes his swimming cap after the Men's 50m Freestyle S4 heat during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in London August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Australia's Grant Patterson removes his swimming cap after the Men's 50m Freestyle S4 heat during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in London August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 10, 2012

Australia's Grant Patterson removes his swimming cap after the Men's 50m Freestyle S4 heat during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in London August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Bruna Alexandre of Brazil reacts during her Women's Singles C10 classification table tennis match against Lei Fan of China at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Bruna Alexandre of Brazil reacts during her Women's Singles C10 classification table tennis match against Lei Fan of China at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 10, 2012

Bruna Alexandre of Brazil reacts during her Women's Singles C10 classification table tennis match against Lei Fan of China at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>An injured soldier carries a torch in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

An injured soldier carries a torch in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 10, 2012

An injured soldier carries a torch in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Jason Smyth of Ireland celebrates winning the men's 100m T13 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. All competitors are partially sighted, but cannot use a guide when running. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Jason Smyth of Ireland celebrates winning the men's 100m T13 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. All competitors are partially sighted, but cannot use a guide when running.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Jason Smyth of Ireland celebrates winning the men's 100m T13 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. All competitors are partially sighted, but cannot use a guide when running. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Mexico's Christopher Tronco prepares for the Men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final event during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. Tronco was competing against other athletes who had a similar degree of physical impairment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Mexico's Christopher Tronco prepares for the Men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final event during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. Tronco was competing against other athletes who had a similar degree of physical impairment.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Mexico's Christopher Tronco prepares for the Men's 50m Breaststroke SB2 Final event during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 30, 2012. Tronco was competing against other athletes who had a similar degree of physical impairment. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Canada's Brent Lakatos prepares for the start of the Men's 400m T53 classification during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium September 2, 2012. This classification is for wheelchair racers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Canada's Brent Lakatos prepares for the start of the Men's 400m T53 classification during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium September 2, 2012. This classification is for wheelchair racers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, September 10, 2012

Canada's Brent Lakatos prepares for the start of the Men's 400m T53 classification during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium September 2, 2012. This classification is for wheelchair racers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Tomotaro Nakamura of Japan swims during the men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 final on the third day of the London 2012 Paralympic games at the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, September 1, 2012. Nakamura, who has no arms, won the silver medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Tomotaro Nakamura of Japan swims during the men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 final on the third day of the London 2012 Paralympic games at the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, September 1, 2012. Nakamura, who has no arms, won the silver medal.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Tomotaro Nakamura of Japan swims during the men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 final on the third day of the London 2012 Paralympic games at the Olympic Park in Stratford in London, September 1, 2012. Nakamura, who has no arms, won the silver medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Britain's Justine Moore (R) and Judit Palfi of Hungary compete in the qualification round of Women's Individual Foil- Category B on the first day of Fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. Category B athletes have an impairment that affects either their trunk or their fencing arm. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Britain's Justine Moore (R) and Judit Palfi of Hungary compete in the qualification round of Women's Individual Foil- Category B on the first day of Fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. Category B athletes have an impairment that affects either their trunk or their fencing arm.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Britain's Justine Moore (R) and Judit Palfi of Hungary compete in the qualification round of Women's Individual Foil- Category B on the first day of Fencing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. Category B athletes have an impairment that affects either their trunk or their fencing arm. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Japan's Atsushi Yamamoto competes in the men's long Jump F42/44 classification final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Japan's Atsushi Yamamoto competes in the men's long Jump F42/44 classification final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, September 10, 2012

Japan's Atsushi Yamamoto competes in the men's long Jump F42/44 classification final during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Various prosthetic legs are propped against a bench during the Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S9 category is for swimmers with joint restrictions in one leg, double below the knee amputations or an amputation of one leg. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Various prosthetic legs are propped against a bench during the Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S9 category is for swimmers with joint restrictions in one leg, double below the knee amputations or an amputation of one leg.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Various prosthetic legs are propped against a bench during the Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. The S9 category is for swimmers with joint restrictions in one leg, double below the knee amputations or an amputation of one leg. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Canada's Amber Thomas competes during the women's 200m individual medley - SM11 heats in the Aquatics Centre at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 8, 2012. Thomas was competing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Canada's Amber Thomas competes during the women's 200m individual medley - SM11 heats in the Aquatics Centre at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 8, 2012. Thomas was competing against other athletes who were also visually impaired.

Monday, September 10, 2012

Canada's Amber Thomas competes during the women's 200m individual medley - SM11 heats in the Aquatics Centre at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 8, 2012. Thomas was competing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Britain's Jody Cundy (R) reacts after being given a DNF (Did Not Finish) by judges in Men's Individual C4-5 1km Cycling Time Trial final on the second day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford August 31, 2012. Cundy had appealed for a second attempt as his rear wheel slipped leaving the starting gate but the judges ruled that the fault lay with him. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Britain's Jody Cundy (R) reacts after being given a DNF (Did Not Finish) by judges in Men's Individual C4-5 1km Cycling Time Trial final on the second day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford August...more

Monday, September 10, 2012

Britain's Jody Cundy (R) reacts after being given a DNF (Did Not Finish) by judges in Men's Individual C4-5 1km Cycling Time Trial final on the second day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford August 31, 2012. Cundy had appealed for a second attempt as his rear wheel slipped leaving the starting gate but the judges ruled that the fault lay with him. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>British athletes participate in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

British athletes participate in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 10, 2012

British athletes participate in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>France's Arnaud Assoumani competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

France's Arnaud Assoumani competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 10, 2012

France's Arnaud Assoumani competes in the Men's Long Jump F46 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>William Bayley of Britain cries after losing to Jochen Wollmert (L) of Germany, who embraces Bayley, following their Men's Singles C7 classification Table Tennis Final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. The C7 describes a physical impairment for athletes who compete from a standing position: the lower the number, the greater the impact the impairment has on an athlete's ability to compete. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

William Bayley of Britain cries after losing to Jochen Wollmert (L) of Germany, who embraces Bayley, following their Men's Singles C7 classification Table Tennis Final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. The C7 describes a physical...more

Monday, September 10, 2012

William Bayley of Britain cries after losing to Jochen Wollmert (L) of Germany, who embraces Bayley, following their Men's Singles C7 classification Table Tennis Final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. The C7 describes a physical impairment for athletes who compete from a standing position: the lower the number, the greater the impact the impairment has on an athlete's ability to compete. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Richard Whitehead of Britain poses at the medal ceremony after winning the Men's 200m T42 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Richard Whitehead of Britain poses at the medal ceremony after winning the Men's 200m T42 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 10, 2012

Richard Whitehead of Britain poses at the medal ceremony after winning the Men's 200m T42 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Bulgaria's Stela Eneva competes during the Women's Discus Throw Final T57/58 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Bulgaria's Stela Eneva competes during the Women's Discus Throw Final T57/58 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 10, 2012

Bulgaria's Stela Eneva competes during the Women's Discus Throw Final T57/58 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>British physicist Stephen Hawking sits in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

British physicist Stephen Hawking sits in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 10, 2012

British physicist Stephen Hawking sits in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>The cauldron burns in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

The cauldron burns in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 10, 2012

The cauldron burns in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 10, 2012

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

