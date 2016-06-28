Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 28, 2016 | 2:45pm EDT

London shows love for Europe

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

