London street style

<p>Conceptual artist Pandemonia waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Fashion student Aindrea Emelife poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Stylist Veronica Blagoeva poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Stylist Jimmy King poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Fashion blogger Payzee, stylist Will and blogger Thomas poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Blogger Florrie Clarke poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Students Jack Johnstone-Smith and Hetti Hartnall pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Fashion writer Yu Masui poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Fashion design student Adam Carson poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Writer of fashion blog, fashionlollipop.com, Maya Williams poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Siblings Pavel Kaczorowski and Aga Kaczorowska pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Fashion students and bloggers Thomas Chalmers and Ailsa Lindsay pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Model Chloe Norgaard poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Attendee Nicola Potrich talks on the phone outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

<p>Model Alexis Wheeler poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

