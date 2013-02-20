London street style
Conceptual artist Pandemonia waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Conceptual artist Pandemonia waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion student Aindrea Emelife poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion student Aindrea Emelife poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Stylist Veronica Blagoeva poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Stylist Veronica Blagoeva poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Stylist Jimmy King poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Stylist Jimmy King poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion blogger Payzee, stylist Will and blogger Thomas poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion blogger Payzee, stylist Will and blogger Thomas poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Blogger Florrie Clarke poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Blogger Florrie Clarke poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Students Jack Johnstone-Smith and Hetti Hartnall pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Students Jack Johnstone-Smith and Hetti Hartnall pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion writer Yu Masui poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion writer Yu Masui poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion design student Adam Carson poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion design student Adam Carson poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Writer of fashion blog, fashionlollipop.com, Maya Williams poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Writer of fashion blog, fashionlollipop.com, Maya Williams poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Siblings Pavel Kaczorowski and Aga Kaczorowska pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Siblings Pavel Kaczorowski and Aga Kaczorowska pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Fashion students and bloggers Thomas Chalmers and Ailsa Lindsay pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion students and bloggers Thomas Chalmers and Ailsa Lindsay pose for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Chloe Norgaard poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Chloe Norgaard poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Attendee Nicola Potrich talks on the phone outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Attendee Nicola Potrich talks on the phone outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Alexis Wheeler poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Alexis Wheeler poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Who's at LFW?
Celebs in the front row at London Fashion Week.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NY Fashion Week.
Who's at NYFW?
Celebrities in the front row at NY Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.