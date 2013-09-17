Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 16, 2013 | 8:15pm EDT

London street style

<p>Fashion designers Nadia (R) and Zehra Mustafa pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fashion designers Nadia (R) and Zehra Mustafa pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion designers Nadia (R) and Zehra Mustafa pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 30
<p>Fashion historian and writer Amber Jane Butchart poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fashion historian and writer Amber Jane Butchart poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion historian and writer Amber Jane Butchart poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 30
<p>(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 30
<p>Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 30
<p>Fashion bloggers for Singh Street Style Pardeep Bahra (L), Harmeet Saini (C) and Mani Dhand pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion bloggers for Singh Street Style Pardeep Bahra (L), Harmeet Saini (C) and Mani Dhand pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion bloggers for Singh Street Style Pardeep Bahra (L), Harmeet Saini (C) and Mani Dhand pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 30
<p>A woman on a mobile phone wanders through a line-up of people being photographed in the courtyard at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A woman on a mobile phone wanders through a line-up of people being photographed in the courtyard at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, September 16, 2013

A woman on a mobile phone wanders through a line-up of people being photographed in the courtyard at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
6 / 30
<p>Blogger Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Blogger Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Blogger Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 30
<p>People wait in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People wait in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, September 16, 2013

People wait in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
8 / 30
<p>Kate Zelentsova poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Kate Zelentsova poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Kate Zelentsova poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 30
<p>Darren McPhater (R) and Catriana Wilson pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Darren McPhater (R) and Catriana Wilson pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Darren McPhater (R) and Catriana Wilson pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 30
<p>A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, September 16, 2013

A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
11 / 30
<p>Stylist Tani Nichols poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Stylist Tani Nichols poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 16, 2013

Stylist Tani Nichols poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 30
<p>Fashion Blogger for Girl In Menswear Sophia Marinho De Lemos poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion Blogger for Girl In Menswear Sophia Marinho De Lemos poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion Blogger for Girl In Menswear Sophia Marinho De Lemos poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 30
<p>Fashion designer Dee Zaine poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion designer Dee Zaine poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion designer Dee Zaine poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
14 / 30
<p>Makeup artist Olga Stepanenko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Makeup artist Olga Stepanenko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 16, 2013

Makeup artist Olga Stepanenko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 30
<p>Fashion blogger for Stella's Wardrobe, Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion blogger for Stella's Wardrobe, Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion blogger for Stella's Wardrobe, Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 30
<p>Fashion blogger for Nicely Turned Out Hannah Bodsworth poses with her son George during a break from taking photographs at London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion blogger for Nicely Turned Out Hannah Bodsworth poses with her son George during a break from taking photographs at London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion blogger for Nicely Turned Out Hannah Bodsworth poses with her son George during a break from taking photographs at London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 30
<p>Fashion industry employees Maneerut Ongsaranont (L), Kityaporn Chaithavornsathien (C) and Intira Narksakul of Bangkok, wear outfits from Daks as they pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion industry employees Maneerut Ongsaranont (L), Kityaporn Chaithavornsathien (C) and Intira Narksakul of Bangkok, wear outfits from Daks as they pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett more

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion industry employees Maneerut Ongsaranont (L), Kityaporn Chaithavornsathien (C) and Intira Narksakul of Bangkok, wear outfits from Daks as they pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 30
<p>People queue for the Holly Fulton show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People queue for the Holly Fulton show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, September 16, 2013

People queue for the Holly Fulton show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
19 / 30
<p>MTV presenter Laura Whitmore arrives at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

MTV presenter Laura Whitmore arrives at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, September 16, 2013

MTV presenter Laura Whitmore arrives at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
20 / 30
<p>Cristabelle Batcherlor poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Cristabelle Batcherlor poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Cristabelle Batcherlor poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
21 / 30
<p>Editor Olivia Singer poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Editor Olivia Singer poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Editor Olivia Singer poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
22 / 30
<p>Women wait outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Women wait outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Women wait outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
23 / 30
<p>A woman waits outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A woman waits outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

A woman waits outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
24 / 30
<p>Nana (L) and Yuki pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Nana (L) and Yuki pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Nana (L) and Yuki pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
25 / 30
<p>People stand on a side street near Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People stand on a side street near Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, September 16, 2013

People stand on a side street near Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
26 / 30
<p>Naomi Davies poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Naomi Davies poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Naomi Davies poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
27 / 30
<p>Fashion designer Dee Dee Zaine poses for a photograph before attending a fashion presentation at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion designer Dee Dee Zaine poses for a photograph before attending a fashion presentation at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion designer Dee Dee Zaine poses for a photograph before attending a fashion presentation at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
28 / 30
<p>Fashion designer Kokko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fashion designer Kokko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Fashion designer Kokko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
29 / 30
<p>Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 16, 2013

Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Meet Miss America

Meet Miss America

Next Slideshows

Meet Miss America

Meet Miss America

Miss New York Nina Davuluri is the first Indian-American to wear the crown as Miss America.

Sep 16 2013
Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.

Sep 12 2013
NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Sep 12 2013
Profile: Scarlett Johansson

Profile: Scarlett Johansson

The actress announces her engagement to French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Sep 05 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast