London Tube strike
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out...more
Commuters try to enter Oxford Circus Underground station shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Unions are angry over plans to introduce a new night service from September and weeks of talks with transport...more
Commuters ride a double decker bus through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Services on the "Tube", as the world's oldest underground passenger railway is known, will stop from 18:30 BST on...more
A commuter travels during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. The action comes just under a month since drivers walked out, bringing services used by some four million people a day to a complete...more
A commuter uses a scooter as she makes her way through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. In July, unions rejected an offer which included an average 2 percent pay rise, a 2,000 pound...more
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. On Tuesday, the ASLEF union rejected a new deal from transport officials as "repackaged" paving the way for further strike action....more
A woman gets directions from a police officer in Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. A spokeswoman for the mayor of London described the latest offer as "fair, sensible and generous" and urged...more
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. However, the general secretary of a second union involved in the dispute, said that the plans for a night service risked passengers'...more
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. "It is a measure of the current shambles that no further talks are planned and staffing posts essential to delivering a safe extension...more
A commuter travels during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters cycle through Oxford Circus shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Commuters go down the escalator on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A London Underground worker with a mohawk enter Oxford Circus station shortly before the start of a 24 hour strike in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
Hungary's migrant dilemma
Hungary is increasingly weary and polarized as the influx of migrants grows.
Best of Gamescom
Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.
Hazy days in China
The struggle against air pollution in China.
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants camp in shanties around the French port town, repeatedly trying to board trucks and trains traveling through the Chunnel in search of a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.