Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 20, 2017 | 9:16pm EDT

London's last greyhound track

Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 25
People queue before greyhound races at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People queue before greyhound races at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
People queue before greyhound races at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 25
A man leaves with a greyhound after the last race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man leaves with a greyhound after the last race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A man leaves with a greyhound after the last race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 25
Bookmakers arrive before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Bookmakers arrive before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Bookmakers arrive before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 25
Trainers present greyhounds before a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Trainers present greyhounds before a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Trainers present greyhounds before a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 25
Punters look at greyhound race cards at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punters look at greyhound race cards at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Punters look at greyhound race cards at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 25
A bookmaker prepares before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A bookmaker prepares before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A bookmaker prepares before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 25
A greyhound crosses the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A greyhound crosses the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A greyhound crosses the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 25
A woman looks at her phone before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman looks at her phone before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A woman looks at her phone before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 25
A punter drinks beer before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A punter drinks beer before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A punter drinks beer before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 25
A woman eats a burger before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman eats a burger before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A woman eats a burger before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 25
A bookmaker holds money before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A bookmaker holds money before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A bookmaker holds money before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 25
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 25
Punters wait before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punters wait before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Punters wait before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 25
A punter looks at greyhound race cards at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A punter looks at greyhound race cards at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A punter looks at greyhound race cards at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
15 / 25
Punters celebrate after the final greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Punters celebrate after the final greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Punters celebrate after the final greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 25
A woman drinks a beer after the last greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman drinks a beer after the last greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A woman drinks a beer after the last greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 25
A punter holds a greyhound betting slip in his mouth at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A punter holds a greyhound betting slip in his mouth at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A punter holds a greyhound betting slip in his mouth at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 25
A boy looks at the greyhound race track at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A boy looks at the greyhound race track at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A boy looks at the greyhound race track at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
19 / 25
Greyhounds cross the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Greyhounds cross the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Greyhounds cross the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
20 / 25
A boy sleeps during a greyhound race break at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A boy sleeps during a greyhound race break at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A boy sleeps during a greyhound race break at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 25
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
22 / 25
A man looks at the greyhound race track at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man looks at the greyhound race track at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A man looks at the greyhound race track at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
23 / 25
Greyhounds cross the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Greyhounds cross the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Greyhounds cross the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
24 / 25
A punter holds a greyhound race card at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A punter holds a greyhound race card at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A punter holds a greyhound race card at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Next Slideshows

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Mar 20 2017
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Mar 17 2017
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes...

Mar 16 2017
Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

Mar 15 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast