Pictures | Fri Jan 9, 2015

Long lines in Venezuela

People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. Lines are swelling at Venezuelan supermarkets, with some shoppers showing up before dawn in search of products ranging from chicken to laundry detergent, as a holiday slowdown in deliveries sharpened the nation's nagging product shortages. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
National Guards control access as people line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People stand in line to buy goods outside a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A woman pulls a cart with bags of rice outside Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A customer uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a shopping trolley next to children at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
An army reservist checks a list of items purchased as people leave with their shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Customers line up to pay for their purchases at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of more than 56 percent and shortages of basic products ranging from milk and flour to toilet paper and medicines are afflicting all Venezuelans whatever their political convictions. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People wait to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People carrying a gas cylinder walk past a line of people queuing up to buy gas at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2013
A child carries his shopping out of a department store, which was forced by the government to cut prices by at least 50 percent on all merchandise after an inspection, in Caracas, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2013
A woman carrying a child tries to enter a supermarket, which had closed its doors to ration newly arrived milk products from being sold out, in Caracas, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2013
A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in Caracas, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2013
A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2013
