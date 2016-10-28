Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 2:05pm EDT

Long live the King

Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 18
Mourners gather outside of the Grand Palace to sing for a recording of the royal anthem in honour of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Mourners gather outside of the Grand Palace to sing for a recording of the royal anthem in honour of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Mourners gather outside of the Grand Palace to sing for a recording of the royal anthem in honour of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 18
Male inmates pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Male inmates pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Male inmates pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
3 / 18
Workers install a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a building in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Workers install a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a building in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Workers install a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a building in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 18
Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
5 / 18
A mourner uses her mobile phone to take a photograph of an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A mourner uses her mobile phone to take a photograph of an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A mourner uses her mobile phone to take a photograph of an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
6 / 18
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
7 / 18
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Close
8 / 18
Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 18
A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 18
A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 18
A mourner pays her respect to a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the City Pilar Shrine near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner pays her respect to a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the City Pilar Shrine near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A mourner pays her respect to a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the City Pilar Shrine near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 18
Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
13 / 18
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
14 / 18
Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 18
People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
16 / 18
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 18
Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Lady Liberty

Lady Liberty

Next Slideshows

Lady Liberty

Lady Liberty

The iconic Statue of Liberty turns 130.

Oct 28 2016
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Oct 27 2016
Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Queen Elizabeth moments when she is more civilian than royalty.

Oct 27 2016
Girls for Hillary

Girls for Hillary

Girls in the audience at Hillary Clinton's rallies.

Oct 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast